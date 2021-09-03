MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 03, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Why did Vodafone Idea share jump 17 percent?

    Why did Vodafone Idea share jump 17 percent?

    Vodafone Idea share price surged more than 17 percent on after the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group (ABG) Kumar Mangalam Birla reportedly met with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. VIL closed at Rs 7.14, up Rs 1.05, or 17.24 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 7.29. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Uttarakhand polls: Congress and BJP to hit campaign trail
    Telecom Industry will come together for India Mobile Conclave
    Tomorrow:

    Gensol Engineering to consider bonus issue on September 4

    Close

  • Your Money

    Get a grip on your investments before the 'Money Heist' begins

    Netflix's most awaited show 'Money Heist' releases on September 3. In this story, Ira Puranik takes you down memory lane, but in a slightly different fashion. In the depths of the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain, there awaits a treasure trove of investment and financial management information that you out to know.

  • World

    Hurricane Ida's remnants wreaks havoc in New York

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on the night of September 1 as a "historic weather event," and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time. See this story for some of the devastating pictures from New York.

  • Tech Tattle

    Twitter rolls out 'Super Follows' to let creators earn money for tweeting

    Twitter Inc launched a 'Super Follows' feature on its social media platform on September 1, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. Read full story here.

  • Sports

    IPL to Expand to 10 Teams in 2022, Will It All Be Good News

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to expand next season with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inviting bids for one of two new teams debuting in 2022, taking the number of franchises competing in the popular Twenty20 cricket tournament to 10. But will it benefit all? Read this story to find out.

  • Tailpiece

    Sidharth Shukla: Television’s darling, gone too soon

    From Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu to Angad Bedi in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and his Shukla Jaanta Hai capers in Bigg Boss 13, the actor had many standout roles in his 13 years in TV and films. Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left all his fans stunned. Read full story here.

