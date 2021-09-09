MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 09, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Why are telecom stocks buzzing?

    Why are telecom stocks buzzing?

    Telecom stocks have been in the limelight, with Bharti Airtel hitting a record high and Vodafone Idea extending a rally for the second consecutive session. Reliance Industries, which owns Jio, has been consolidating after a 17.5 percent rally in the past month. Read this story to know why.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 launches
    Realme to launch its first tablet
    Tomorrow:
    Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

    JioPhone launch

    Close

  • Business

    Cabinet announces PLI for Man Made Fibers & technical textiles

    The Cabinet has approved a Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for man-made fibers and technical textile sectors. To run over the next five years, the scheme is expected to bring in 7.5 lakh new jobs and help Indian producers switch from Cotton textile to these new products which account for two-thirds of global textile production. Read more here.

  • Politics

    BJP announces election in-charges for 2022 assembly polls

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as in charge of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi as the party’s in charge for Uttarakhand assembly polls. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Should India limit its kids from playing online?

    India's gamer population has seen a significant jump in the last few years, thanks to digital penetration and further aided by COVID-19 impact. And, with that, the consumption of online games has increased amid children in India as well. However, should this be encouraged? Read here to understand further.

  • Sports

    T20 World Cup 2021 Squad is here

    BCCI has announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which will begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman. Among the key players, 34-year-old senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the squad. He last played white-ball cricket for India in 2017. Also, former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as a mentor for the team. Read more here.

  • Health

    Dengue rears its head in August. All you need to know

    A rise in dengue cases in certain states has raised concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Firozabad district in UP has recorded 51 deaths, mostly of children, and hundreds of hospitalisations in over a fortnight till September 5. Over the last two weeks, about 400 dengue cases have been detected in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Read more here.

