Last Updated : February 14, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    What stocks should you look out for?

    Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research - Samco Securities, says this is time to watch out for real estate and infra stocks. After a growth-conducive budget, the markets have seemed to take a breather she believes. Read her interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi will be visiting Kerala and Tamil Nadu to inaugurate several development projects.
    Tomorrow:
    FAST Tags will be mandatory for all cars while crossing the toll plaza from February 15.

    Healthcare and wellness products distributor Nureca will open its IPO with the price band fixed at Rs 396-400 per share.

  • Business

    ByteDance to sell Indian operations of TikTok?

    Reports suggest that parent company ByteDance is planning to sell TikTok's India operations to rival unicorn Glance. Read here to know all about it.

  • In focus

    Winners and losers of the Indian aviation industry

    If coronavirus hit any industry badly, it has to be airlines, travel, and hospitality. Airlines, in particular, were left to fend for themselves with no aid from the government. Some managed to still take off while others had a turbulent ride. Read here to know more.

  • Sports

    Has Rohit Sharma cracked red ball cricket?

    Rohit Sharma scored 161 in the first innings of the second test match in the India vs England series but has he cracked red-ball cricket? Read here to find out.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How will children respond to COVID-19 vaccine?

    The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time. Read here to know further.

  • V-Day Special

    Spend your valentines Day binge-watching these movies

    With coronavirus still in the air, it is best to celebrate Valentines' Day in the comfort of your own home. So, grab some popcorn and wine with your loved ones, and choose a good film to celebrate this beautiful day. If you have trouble choosing, here is our curated list of the best movies to watch.

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

