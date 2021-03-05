English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Last Updated : March 05, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What is with the US jobless rate?

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week. Economists believe the labour market will accelerate in the spring and through summer, especially since the number of vaccinations being administered is on the rise. Get the full picture here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today: 
    State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties
    Tomorrow: 

    PM Modi will address a conference of top military leadership in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Where is Wipro headed?

    After starting out as an oil mill 75 years ago, Wipro has now bought a UK consulting firm for $1.45 billion. While most analysts and industry watchers consider this as a bold move, they have also raised concerns because integrating a consulting firm is not easy, simply because the culture and the cost structure are completely different. Read here to know about how Wipro got here and where it is headed.

  • Real Estate

    Luxury homes are all the rage in Mumbai

    Mumbai, India's financial capital, has recorded several transactions worth Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore in realty in February. Read here to know how it continues to remain the epitome of this syndrome despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tech Tattle

    Chinese hackers target India's oil and gas assets, Indian Railways

    US-based Recorded Future said that, other than 10 power sector assets including state-run NTPC and Power Sector Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO), two ports, oil and gas assets and the Indian Railways were also exposed to cyber-attacks by Chinese group RedEcho. Get the full picture here. 

  • Ease of living index

    Which city is the best to live in India?

    The Ease of Living (EOL) Index 2020 is an evaluation tool that reflects the ease of living in Indian cities. While evaluating cities, it takes into consideration the impact of urban development programs and the quality of life and economic and social opportunities available to citizens. Capital of Karnataka Bengaluru topped the list. Take a look at which other cities made the top ten here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    When can kids get COVID-19 vaccine?

    The short answer is soon. Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and are expected to release the data over the summer. If regulators clear the results, younger teens likewise could start getting vaccinated once supply allows. Know more here. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose vaccine manufacturing capacity; overcrowding at vaccination centres a new concern

