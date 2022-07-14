Market Buzz LIC’s IPO anchor investors haven't given up on insurer despite heavy losses Shares of the insurance giant have seen their value shrink 24 percent since their listing on May 17. While the stock has seen some recovery of late, at one point, it was quoting at a discount of 31.5 percent to its issue price of Rs 949. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Hearing of Mohammed Zubair bail plea

PM Modi to participate in I2U2 Summit

Pune on red alert, schools shut Tomorrow: Free COVID-19 booster doses for 75 days

Extreme rainfall alert in Maharashtra

SC to hear plea against Agnipath scheme

NIRF rankings 2022

Big Story US inflation accelerates to 9.1%, highest in 41 years The red-hot inflation figures reaffirm that price pressures are rampant and widespread throughout the economy and continue to sap purchasing power and confidence. Read more

Coronavirus Cabinet approves free booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for adults The booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered free of cost at public healthcare facilities; however, the doses received at private centres will not be, Anurag Singh Thakur said while speaking to reporters in the national capital. More here

Auto Tata Motors launches new Nexon trim priced at Rs 9.75 lakh With more than 3.5 lakh units on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the leading SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flag bearer of Tata Motors. More here

Tech Tattle Spotify acquires music trivia game Heardle Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired the music trivia game Heardle. A copycat of the enormously popular word game Wordle, Heardle players have to guess a popular song after hearing the opening notes. More here