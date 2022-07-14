Shares of the insurance giant have seen their value shrink 24 percent since their listing on May 17. While the stock has seen some recovery of late, at one point, it was quoting at a discount of 31.5 percent to its issue price of Rs 949. More here
The red-hot inflation figures reaffirm that price pressures are rampant and widespread throughout the economy and continue to sap purchasing power and confidence. Read more
The booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered free of cost at public healthcare facilities; however, the doses received at private centres will not be, Anurag Singh Thakur said while speaking to reporters in the national capital. More here
With more than 3.5 lakh units on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the leading SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flag bearer of Tata Motors. More here
Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired the music trivia game Heardle. A copycat of the enormously popular word game Wordle, Heardle players have to guess a popular song after hearing the opening notes. More here
Iceland retained its place as the world’s most gender-equal country, followed by Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden, as per the annual Gender Gap Report 2022 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) released in Geneva. More here
