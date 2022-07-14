Last Updated : July 14, 2022 / 06:34 AM IST
Market Buzz
LIC’s IPO anchor investors haven't given up on insurer despite heavy losses
Shares of the insurance giant have seen their value shrink 24 percent since their listing on May 17. While the stock has seen some recovery of late, at one point, it was quoting at a discount of 31.5 percent to its issue price of Rs 949. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
NIRF rankings 2022
Big Story
US inflation accelerates to 9.1%, highest in 41 years
The red-hot inflation figures reaffirm that price pressures are rampant and widespread throughout the economy and continue to sap purchasing power and confidence. Read more
Coronavirus
Cabinet approves free booster COVID-19 vaccine dose for adults
The booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered free of cost at public healthcare facilities; however, the doses received at private centres will not be, Anurag Singh Thakur said while speaking to reporters in the national capital. More here
Auto
Tata Motors launches new Nexon trim priced at Rs 9.75 lakh
With more than 3.5 lakh units on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the leading SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flag bearer of Tata Motors. More here
Tech Tattle
Spotify acquires music trivia game Heardle
Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired the music trivia game Heardle. A copycat of the enormously popular word game Wordle, Heardle players have to guess a popular song after hearing the opening notes. More here
Tailpiece
India ranks low at 135th globally for gender parity
Iceland retained its place as the world’s most gender-equal country, followed by Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden, as per the annual Gender Gap Report 2022 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) released in Geneva. More here
