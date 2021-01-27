MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 27, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Farmer tractor rally goes awry

    Farmer tractor rally goes awry

    Chaos erupted in the national capital as protesting farmers deviated from the route which they were assigned by the Delhi Police for the tractor rally. One farmer has died after the tractor he was driving overturned at ITO. Read here to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Axis Bank will be releasing its Q3 numbers. Also, OnePlus founder Carl Pei is due to release his new venture.
    Tomorrow:

    Jayalalithaa's residence 'Veda Nilayam' is due to open to the public.

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    Are government bonds safer than fixed deposits?

    If you find yourself in unfamiliar territory with government bonds, you are not alone. According to the SEBI survey of investors in 2015, 99 percent of the Indian population is aware of fixed deposits but less than 7 percent is aware of debt as a choice of investment. In this piece, Abhishek Banerjee tells you about how to invest in government bonds as well as how it fairs when compared to fixed deposits.

  • Tech Tattle

    Can FAU-G make Indian gaming more successful?

    It's no secret that India is trying to make its own PUB-G alternative. FAU-G, the game being developed by Bengaluru-based studio nCORE games has gotten a lot of attention from everyone who is looking for good Indian alternatives. In this piece, Maryam Farooqui takes stock of what's happening with the game.

  • Your Money

    Thinking about investing overseas?

    If you have plans to move abroad or gain citizenship in a country outside of India, investment must be on your mind. Paresh Karia tells you all you need to know about investing outside the country here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: PNC Infratech, JB Chemicals, and Mahindra Holidays (Read here)

  • Coronavirus Check

    Betting on online consultations

    As the world grows increasingly dependent on online modes of communication, VIVEO Health, an Estonian health tech startup has placed its bets on India's growing online doctor consultation segment via partnerships. Moneycontrol's Vishwanath Pilla takes a look at its journey here. 

  • The Union Budget

    What connects Budgets and politics?

    The process of budgeting in India is intertwined with politics and electioneering. In fact, budgets in India have historically included announcements for target states as well as specific voter groups. In this piece, Amitabh Tiwari illustrates the shared history between budgets and politics in India.

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

Coronavirus Essential | Saudi Arabia to get vaccines from India in a week; lowest single-day tally in Delhi

