Last Updated : September 07, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    These 18 stocks more-than-doubled in 2021

    Moneycontrol analysed the portfolios of listed companies of five investors – Radhakishan Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia and Vijay Kedia as of the quarter ended June 2021. These ace investors together held about 90 stocks, of which 18 have already doubled so far in 2021. Read this story to find out which are these stocks and more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Modi to address Shikshak Parv
    First three-day international symposium on Sikh architecture in Chandigarh
    Tomorrow:

    Kotak Mutual Fund to launch multicap fund; NFO opens

    Close

  • World

    Taliban claim complete capture of Panjshir

    The Taliban claim to have captured the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley. A look at how the valley has been a tough grind for the group.

  • Tech Tattle

    Will Twitter’s subscription feature, Super Follows, help Indian creators?

    Twitter recently announced the launch of Super Follows, a feature that will allow creators to share subscriber-only content with their followers. Although it is late in offering this option, content creators have one more social media platform to monetise their content. The question is whether Indian users will pay. Read here to know more.

  • Auto

    Mercedes-Benz’s electric EQG concept

    Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the concept versions of its full electric fleet, featuring electrified alternatives to fossil fuel-powered bestsellers like the E-Class, B-Class, the S and now, even the beloved G-Wagon. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Health

    Nipah scare in Kerala

    The districts neighbouring Kozhikode, where a 12-year-old boy died after contracting the Nipah virus, should be put on alert, the Centre told the Kerala government. Based on the feedback received from a central team that visited Kozhikode following the minor's death, the Union Health Ministry has recommended the Kerala government strengthen surveillance and focus on contact tracing. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Elvis Presley’s iconic white jumpsuit sells for over $1 million

    One of Elvis Presley‘s iconic white eyelet jumpsuit and cape worn by the legendary musician at a string of shows was sold for more than $1 million. Read more here.

