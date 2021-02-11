Adar Poonawalla-backed firm to buy majority stake in Magma Fincorp for Rs 3,456 crore
Rising Sun Holdings, a company controlled in a personal capacity by Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, announced a transaction on February 10 to acquire a controlling stake in Magma Fincorp (MFL), a non-banking financial company (NBFC). Full details of the Rs 3,456 crore transaction here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to make make a statement on "Present situation in Eastern Ladakh", also Royal Enfield's Himalayan is set to arrive at dealerships.
Tomorrow:
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Grasim Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), and Voltas will come out with their earnings figures.
Market Buzz
Where are analysts looking next?
The ongoing December quarter results season has been better than expected and going ahead, the earnings recovery is expected to continue for coming quarters, experts feel. Take a look at 25 stocks that analysts issued a buy rating on after the third-quarter earnings show.
Startup Tales
The tumultuous journey of Cityflo
In March 2020, Cityflo was gearing up for its best-ever phase. The Mumbai-based bus commute startup had finally, after months of investor rejection, closed an $8 million funding round — far more than it had planned to raise. In this piece, M Sriram takes a look at its journey from being a startup away from the limelight to now make a dent in the space.
Tech Tattle
The origins of Koo
Shortly after entering into a row with micro-blogging platform Twitter, many government officials flocked to Koo-- the made in India alternative. However, since then news emerged that the site in fact had Chinese investors, who according to its founder Aprameya Radhakrishna is on its way out. Full details of the situation here.
Coronavirus Check
India's drop in case counts, is it sustainable?
India has so far reported 10.8 million Covid-19 cases, with a recovery rate of 97.27 percent. This isn’t the case with many other countries. In this piece, Viswanath Pilla assess whether this drop in cases is sustainable and why complacency at this stage is risky.
Tailpiece
Twitter says blocking accounts is against Indian Law and Freedom of Speech
Twitter, on February 10, said that it had not taken any action on many accounts - as directed by the Centre - because it believed it would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law and its own principles of defending the freedom of expression. In this piece, Gulam Jeelani takes you through the site's stance on the matter.