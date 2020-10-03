Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 07:09 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day
-
Market Watch
Wall Street retreats after Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis
After two sessions of gains, Wall Street's main indexes fell on October 2 following President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19. Where are the American exchanges heading as political uncertainty builds? Read here to find out.
-
Big Story
Will the Opposition model Bill bypass the farm bills?
The Congress party has reportedly drafted a 'model Bill' that will help Opposition-ruled states override the controversial farm bills which sparked nation-wide protests. The essence of the 'model Bill' will be to declare anything in the three central farm laws that are 'inconsistent' with the existing laws in the state as “null, void and inoperative.” Read here to know more.
-
Your Money
The millennial's guide to making money
Investment seems like a lucrative opportunity to make more money for tech-savvy millennials entering comfortable positions in their career. The transition from physical to online modes of investment helps this generation enter the market. Read here to find out how you can make the most of an opportunity when it comes your way.
-
Global Watch
President Trump and Melania Trump contract COVID-19
United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted on October 2. The diagnosis has thrown light on the sharp criticism Trump has received. Read here to know more.
-
Tech Tattle
Radio for Sabramati Central Jail's inmates
A special radio service channel for the inmates of Sabramati Central Jail was inaugurated by Dr KLN Rao, additional director general of Gujarat Police, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Prisoners who have completed their jail term will walk out of Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail to the sound of a trumpet and a farewell note will be played on the Prison Radio station. Read here to know more.
-
Startup Tales
Has COVID-19 helped the coworking space?
While the coronavirus-induced pandemic disrupted many parts of the economy, it may have pushed innovation for startups in co-working. Companies in this space are now looking at flexible real estate plans to adjust to the new normal of rotational staff and hybrid offices without getting tied down by long-term contracts. Read here to know more.
-
Tailpiece
What can Gandhian ideals teach us about the lockdown?
While Gandhi is lauded in the realms of philosophy and moral studies, his abilities as a strategic thinker are much less frequently discussed. If one finds generating consumer demand tough in today's crisis, imagine Gandhi's travails in selling a product like swaraj to people fighting to earn their daily bread. Read here know more about his methods of strategic thinking.
tags #MC essentials
Watch
- Explained | How is Mahatma Gandhi's message relevant today? Watch more
- Amazon says nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19 Watch more
- Google to pay publishers $1 billion over three years for their content Watch more
- Exclusive | Goldman Sachs Private Equity in talks to buy minority stake in IPO-bound Biocon Biologics Watch more