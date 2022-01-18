MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 18, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 10 stock trading ideas by experts for next 3-4 weeks as bulls not seen giving up

    The Nifty50 extended its gains over the past four weeks to 7.5 percent, which indicates a positive momentum. If the uptrend persists, a record high can’t be ruled out in the coming days, experts said. Read more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at key events

    Today:
    AAP will announce its Punjab CM face
    Four asteroids, one bigger than Empire State Building, to pass Earth
    Tomorrow:

    AGS Transact Technologies IPO opens

    Close

  • Big Story

    India’s postal service now comes bearing fintech services to stay relevant

    India Post is undergoing a radical transformation. That means its primary role of a means of communication has taken a backseat. Read more here.

  • Budget 2022

    Commerce Ministry seeks more Budget allocations for district export initiative

    The Commerce Department has urged the Finance Ministry to release more funds for its Districts as Export Hubs initiative in the upcoming Budget. Detailed presentations have been made to the Finance Ministry on the potential of the initiative, which is rapidly becoming the department’s marquee scheme, people familiar with the development said. Read more here.

  • Politics

    What is anti-defection law and why is there a demand to strengthen it in poll season?

    Expert committees have, in the recent past, recommended that rather than the presiding officer, who is usually a member of the ruling party, the decision to disqualify a defector, as per the anti-defection law, should be made by the President (in the case of MPs) or the governor (in the case of MLAs) on the advice of the Election Commission. Read more.

  • Startup Tales

    Germ of an idea: How edtech firm Eruditus was founded

    Ashwin Damera, the co-founder and CEO of edtech unicorn Eruditus tells Moneycontrol that his first entrepreneurial gig was a path paved with thorns that quickly went south. Read this story as the founder recounts the 'Germ of an idea' behind Eruditus.

  • Tailpiece

    Virat Kohli: A legend with relatable struggles

    Virat Kohli’s journey has been compelling to follow. As extraordinary as his gifts are, he has also fought to slay inner demons, solve inner riddles, the way we all do. Read all about him in this story by Akshay Sawai.

tags #AAP #MC essentials #Politics #Punjab #Virat Kohli

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.