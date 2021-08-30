Big Story

Big Wins at the Paralympics

It was a great day for Team India as we bagged three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. The day opened with Bhavinaben Patel's silver medal in Table Tennis. With this medal, the team opened its account at the Tokyo Games. Soon enough we had our second medal as Nishad Kumar bagged another silver in men's high jump. He made a jump of 2.06m and with that also created an Asian record. And finally, we closed the day with a bronze medal by Vinod Kumar in the men’s discus throw F52 event. He too set an Asian record with a throw of 19.91m.

Shubhangi Mishra