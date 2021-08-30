MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : August 30, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Big Wins at the Paralympics

    Big Wins at the Paralympics

    It was a great day for Team India as we bagged three medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. The day opened with Bhavinaben Patel's silver medal in Table Tennis. With this medal, the team opened its account at the Tokyo Games. Soon enough we had our second medal as Nishad Kumar bagged another silver in men's high jump. He made a jump of 2.06m and with that also created an Asian record. And finally, we closed the day with a bronze medal by Vinod Kumar in the men’s discus throw F52 event. He too set an Asian record with a throw of 19.91m.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Janmashtami Festival
    Tokyo Paralympics: Yogesh Kathuniya eyes gold in discus throw
    Tomorrow:

    Tata Motors to launch Tiger EV

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?


    On Monday, the market will first react to the statement made by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the Jackson Hole symposium in which he also hinted about tapering by end of 2021. Investors will also eye Q2 GDP print, auto sales numbers and global cues. Read full story here.

  • Business

    Bharti Airtel board approves raising capital up to Rs 21,000 crore


    Bharti Airtel said that its Board of Directors have approved to raise capital up to Rs 21,000 crore by issuing equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each of the company. The firm said that the board approved the right issue price to be set at 535 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 530 per equity share. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    4 step plan for asset allocation


    An asset allocation plan is the right tool that takes into account your personal circumstances, goals, time-horizon, and need and willingness to take risks as the mapping factors and variables to create the right plan that fits your needs best. In this story, you will learn a few simple steps to remember while making your asset allocation plan.

  • Tech Tattle

    WhatsApp's new sticker packs


    WhatsApp has released two new sticker packs for the chat platform titled "Howzat!" and "Weird is wonderful." Read this story to see see how you can try out the new sticker packs.

  • Tailpiece

    Meet the boys behind Team India's best-ever performance at the Scrabble World Youth Cup

    Madhav and Suyash finished second and eighth, respectively, at the 2021 Scrabble World Youth Cup. They are 10 and 11 years old, respectively. But when it’s game on, they sweep up big points with bigger words like Zaikai, xenon, and sagacity. Read more about them here.

