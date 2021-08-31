MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 31, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Its raining medals

    Its raining medals

    Team India's performance at the Tokyo Paralympics just keeps getting better. The athletes brought great pride to the nation by bagging 5 medals in a single day,  taking our tally to 7. Avani Lekhara won India's first gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in the men's F56 category. In the men's javelin throw F46 final, Devendra Jhajharia won silver while Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged bronze.  The day ended on a high note as javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India's second gold.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Tata Motors launches Tigor EV
    Tokyo Paralympics: Rio Gold medallist Mariyappan to compete in men's high jump T63 final
    Tomorrow:

    Delhi Schools to reopen in two phases

  • IPO World

    Many IPOs likely to hit Dalal Street in September


    September is expected to be busy for the primary market as several public issues are in the pipeline, but experts feel, henceforth, companies might have to rework their pricing. The list of IPOs expected to be launched is big, but, largely, there are 6-10 public issues that could open for subscription in September, experts say. Read more here.

  • Your Money

    Is your portfolio making losses?


    Many investors focus on stocks that are in the news, or have performed recently. The real winners may be lying elsewhere. Read this story to understand the 'noise' that might be clouding your judgements.

  • Startup Tales

    Indian SaaS startups have raised $4.3 billion since 2020


    The software as a service or SaaS ecosystem in India has evolved significantly over the past few years with more than 1,000 funded startups and 10 unicorns. The annual revenues generated by these companies stand around $2-3 billion with nearly 40,000 people employed. Read full story here.

  • Auto

    Maruti Suzuki to hike prices in September


    Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is set to increase prices in September across models making it the third such hike in FY21-22. The Delhi-based carmaker had hiked prices in April and July. The hike will come just before the start of the festive season which kicks off with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Zomato ads misinterpreted?

    Amid much criticism, Zomato has said that its recent ads starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are well-intentioned and have been misinterpreted by people. The ads sparked outrage online as users pointed out that Zomato seemed to be masking over real issues with this ode to its delivery agents. Read story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.