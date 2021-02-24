Auto

Who is Tesla's biggest challenger?

Geeta Gupta Fisker in an interview said that till 1996 that she had, in fact, never been in an airplane until she had to take a flight from Delhi to London for further studies. Nearly 25 years later, she is one half of a California-based billionaire couple challenging Tesla’s reign in the electric car space. Akshay Sawai tells you the story of Tesla's biggest rival in the EV space in this piece.