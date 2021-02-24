English
Last Updated : February 24, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    What's Ahead: From Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Point of View

    Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sees India's index Nifty50 touching 90,000-1,00,000 levels by 2030, which is about a 580 percent upside from where it is currently. Take a look at some of his other takes on the economy here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: SAIL, AU Small Finance Bank, GNFC (Read More)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi to address a webinar on divestment on February 24.
    Tomorrow:

    Heranba Industries IPO set to close.

    Close

  • Big Story

    SEBI to introduce pre-expiry margins to curb negative price scenarios

    In a bid to strengthen the risk management framework the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) will put in place pre-expiry margins on cash-settled contracts wherein the underlying commodities are deemed to be susceptible to possible near zero or negative prices. Find full details here. 

  • Auto

    Who is Tesla's biggest challenger?

    Geeta Gupta Fisker in an interview said that till 1996 that she had, in fact, never been in an airplane until she had to take a flight from Delhi to London for further studies. Nearly 25 years later, she is one half of a California-based billionaire couple challenging Tesla’s reign in the electric car space. Akshay Sawai tells you the story of Tesla's biggest rival in the EV space in this piece. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook to restore news pages in Australia

    Facebook said on February 23 that it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages after the government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant. The social media firm sparked global outrage by blacking out news for its Australian users and inadvertently blocking a series of non-news Facebook pages linked to everything from cancer charities to emergency response services. Read here to know more.

  • Stocks

    Tata Consumer Products to replace GAIL India from March 31 on NIFTY50

    Consumer goods company Tata Consumer Products is going to be a part of the benchmark index Nifty50 soon as the company fulfilled the criteria required for inclusion in the index. Full details here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen on a podcast

    Former US president Barack Obama and American rockstar Bruce Springsteen February 22 launched an exclusive original podcast series on Spotify titled Renegades: Born in the USA. Read all about it here. 

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

