    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : January 28, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Time to buy the dip? Here’s what experts say

      Goldman strategists including Peter Oppenheimer suggest that “Any further significant weakness at the index level should be seen as a buying opportunity.” Meanwhile, Citi strategists have said that the “rapid de-rating of growth stocks may slow as real yields stabilise.” More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      SC to hear SpiceJet winding-up plea
      Tamil Nadu curfew ends
      AISA calls for Bharat Bandh
      Hyderabad Literary Festival opens
      Tomorrow:
      Beating retreat ceremony

      Last day of Karnataka curfew

      Close

    • Big Story

      Tata Group formally takes over Air India

      The Tata Group announced on January 27 that the transaction for the purchase of Air India from the Government of India was complete, and the Group had formally taken over the management and control of the airline starting today. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      COVAXIN, Covishield get regular market approval

      The DCGI approval came after the Subject Expert Committee, on COVID-19 on January 19, recommended granting regular market approval to the Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for use in adult population subject to certain conditions. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Apple releases fix for bug that breaks iCloud sync

      Apple has issued a fix for a bug that prevents data from third-party apps from syncing properly with iCloud. Apple has now identified the problem and implemented a fix on the CloudKit backend, a framework that runs iCloud on iOS, macOS and web. More here

    • Auto

      JLR opens bookings for Range Rover SV in India

      The model comes with a new 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, which delivers a power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm and a 3-litre diesel powertrain that delivers a power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. More here

    • Tailpiece

      This sperm donor has fathered 129 children

      When 66-year-old Clive Jones could not donate sperm to a bank due to an age limit, he turned to Facebook. The retired teacher from England’s Derby, who claims he could possibly be the “world’s most prolific sperm donor”, has fathered 129 children with nine more on the way. More here

    tags #Air India #Apple #COVAXIN #Covishield #MC essentials

