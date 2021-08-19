MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 19, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Economy

    Up to 3 lakh temp and gig jobs to be generated ahead of festive season

    Up to 3 lakh temp and gig jobs to be generated ahead of festive season

    With the festive season approaching, companies in logistics, food delivery, manufacturing, e-commerce, and automobiles are bullish about an uptick in demand and are expected to increase the hiring of gig and temporary workers by 30 to 35 percent. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    World Photography Day
    Banks will be closed from today till August 23
    Tomorrow:

    Muharram festival

    Close

  • Afghan-Taliban Crisis

    Where do Afghan refugees go?


    Unsettled by violence and war in their home country, the Afghans have been heading for safer pastures for a long time now. As calls for countries to receive refugees grow, here's a look at the countries the Afghans headed to before the Taliban takeover.

  • Startup Tales

    Inside Byju’s deal machine


    In an exclusive interaction, founder Byju Raveendran and chief strategy officer Anita Kishore break down the acquisition process at Byju’s and discuss in detail how the global edtech sharpshooter looks at its target range, builds synergy and creates combined value. Read the story here.

  • Auto

    Mahindra XUV700 review


    M&M XUV700 combines engines, features, safety equipment, ride and handling well and ergo, is far ahead of the current competition. You can read the full review here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1


    The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for all teachers and other staff to be fully vaccinated as a prerequisite for school reopening. All students who are eligible for vaccination must also be vaccinated. Read this story to know the entire SOP.

  • Tailpiece

    Will Akshay Kumar’s 'BellBottom' set the cash registers ringing like before?

    Before-Covid, Day 1 collections were considered a bellwether for a film's overall performance. That might all change when Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' comes out tomorrow. Read the full story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.