Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 08:11 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
Supreme Court settles telco battle
The Supreme Court took the `middle path’ in a long standing dispute between telecom service providers and the government, sparking a fierce rally in Bharti Airtel Ltd and clearing a massive regulatory overhang in the troubled sector. Read here to know about the verdict delivered by the 3-judge bench.
-
Big Story
August GST collection at Rs 86,449 crore
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for August was at Rs 86, 449 crore which is only slightly less than Rs 87,422 crore collected in July and down 12 percent from the same period in 2019. Read here to know more.
-
Your Money
This is why you need to get health insurance despite company cover
The coronavirus pandemic has made people think about health insurance and health in the long term. However, only 4 percent of COVID-19 patients in the country filed health insurance claims so far despite growing awareness. Read here to know about the right health insurance cover for you and how to go about getting it.
-
Global Watch
A COVID-19 notification for your phones soon?
Tracking whether you are in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 is about to get a lot easier as Google and Apple announced a new system that will enable public health authorities to use smartphones to assist in contact tracing without having to build an app. Read here to know more about it.
-
Tech Tattle
PUBG outs 20 lakh players for cheating
After almost a week of conducting a search for players who were cheating on the Battle Royale game, PUBG banned almost 20 lakh players for cheating. Read here to know more.
-
Startup Tales
App built by Apple alumni fetches $8 million
Apple alumni Nimit Parikh's Apna app for semi-skilled and skilled Indian job seekers has raised $8 million in Series A funding. The platform, co-headquartered at Delaware and Bengaluru, aims to connect workers looking for jobs with prospective employers. Read here to know more.
-
Tailpiece
Baby names are getting unique
As English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, here's a look at other unusual celebrity baby names.
Watch
- 3 Point Analysis | The AGR verdict: Bharti Airtel breathes easy, Vodafone still troubled Watch more
- Big Story | Will RBI's latest steps boost bond demand, help calm investor nerves? Watch more
- Business Insight | Adani Group to acquire 74% stake in MIAL, set to become second-largest airport operator Watch more
- Explained | How is a US president elected? Watch more