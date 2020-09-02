172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-supreme-court-apple-google-ed-sheeran-55-5786511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 08:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Supreme Court settles telco battle

    Supreme Court settles telco battle

    The Supreme Court took the `middle path’ in a long standing dispute between telecom service providers and the government, sparking a fierce rally in Bharti Airtel Ltd and clearing a massive regulatory overhang in the troubled sector. Read here to know about the verdict delivered by the 3-judge bench.

  • Big Story

    August GST collection at Rs 86,449 crore

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for August was at Rs 86, 449 crore which is only slightly less than Rs 87,422 crore collected in July and down 12 percent from the same period in 2019. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    This is why you need to get health insurance despite company cover

    The coronavirus pandemic has made people think about health insurance and health in the long term. However, only 4 percent of COVID-19 patients in the country filed health insurance claims so far despite growing awareness. Read here to know about the right health insurance cover for you and how to go about getting it.

  • Global Watch

    A COVID-19 notification for your phones soon?

    Tracking whether you are in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 is about to get a lot easier as Google and Apple announced a new system that will enable public health authorities to use smartphones to assist in contact tracing without having to build an app. Read here to know more about it.

  • Tech Tattle

    PUBG outs 20 lakh players for cheating

    After almost a week of conducting a search for players who were cheating on the Battle Royale game, PUBG banned almost 20 lakh players for cheating. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    App built by Apple alumni fetches $8 million

    Apple alumni Nimit Parikh's Apna app for semi-skilled and skilled Indian job seekers has raised $8 million in Series A funding. The platform, co-headquartered at Delaware and Bengaluru, aims to connect workers looking for jobs with prospective employers. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Baby names are getting unique

    As English singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, here's a look at other unusual celebrity baby names.

