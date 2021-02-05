MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 05, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help you jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What fruits will the RBI Monetary Policy bear?

    The overall growth scenario remains fragile. Sudden withdrawal of liquidity could hurt growth and spook financial markets. In this piece, Dinesh Unnikrishnan breaks down what to expect from the all-important RBI Monetary Policy.

    Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank, Tata Motors DVR (Read More)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The central bank is set to announce its monetary policy. Also, the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO is set to close.
    Tomorrow:

    Protesting farmers' are set to carry out the chakka jam, nationwide.

  • Big Story

    Condoms for all

    India’s leading condom manufacturers and marketers have decided to work together to revive the country’s condom market. In this piece, Viswanath Pilla tells you how they plan to revive the industry which has been laid low by stagnation and disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Your Money

    What's Ajinkya Rahane's secret to investment?

    While cricket is his first love, Ajinkya Rahane, Vice-Captain of the Indian cricket team, did not shy away when he got the chance to don the investor hat. Take a look at this piece where the cricketer shares for the first time details of his investment strategy and the vital factors that drive him to invest in a business.

  • Tech Tattle

    Are you on the list?

    An online hacking forum is playing host to a compilation of more than 3.2 billion emails and passwords gathered from previous leaks, all accumulated in one place. The so-called “Compilation of Many Breaches or COMB” contains usernames, emails, and passwords from services such as Netflix, LinkedIn, Bitcoin, and more. Full details here.

  • Your Money

    Budget’s EPF tax googly: Should you rework your retirement strategy?

    Budget 2021 has kept our income-tax rates and slabs constant. But Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman found a way to tax the rich. In this piece, Preeti Kulkarni tells you whether it's time to look for alternatives for your retirement. More here.

  • Tailpiece

    From the streets to the web

    After tying up with Swiggy last year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has now entered into a memorandum of understanding with Zomato to empower street food vendors with digital technology and facilitate greater income-earning opportunities for them on the food-tech platform. Find full details here. 

tags #MC essentials

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

