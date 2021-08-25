MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : August 25, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    These 6 sectors may lead growth

    These 6 sectors may lead growth

    The Q1FY22 earnings were led by metals, cement and oil & gas and these, along with few other sectors, are expected to continue to grow in the remaining year. Read this story to see which stocks you must keep an eye out for.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    FM to meet CEOs of public sector banks
    Schools and colleges reopen in Tripura
    Tomorrow:
    Pre-order Sony Playstation 5 at 12PM

    Govt calls all party meeting on Afghanistan crisis

    Close

  • Education

    Karnataka takes the leap, but problems lie ahead

    Karnataka has taken the lead to become the first state to launch the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, but authorities in the state’s higher-education institutions say they face big challenges and need time to comply with the new norms. Read the full story here.

  • Afghan-Taliban Crisis

    Can Afghan women trust assurances of Taliban that have a chilling track record?

    Women in Afghanistan risk losing years of progress they had made, now that the Taliban have taken over. The group has tried to project a moderate image but this hasn’t cut much ice with anxious women, many of whom fear for their lives. Read this In Depth story to understand if the situation will really change on the ground for Afghan Women.

  • Sports

    Five athletes to watch at Tokyo Paralympics

    The Tokyo Paralympics began on August 24 after a year's pandemic delay. Read Here to learn about five athletes who are hoping to make an impact at the games.

  • Auto

    Mahindra XUV700 vs Competition

    While the XUV500 saw M&M transition from a manufacturer of hardy agricultural off-roaders to a maker of sophisticated urban SUVs, the XUV700 puts the brand in an altogether different space. But what about the competition? Does the XUV700 race ahead or play catch up? Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    More OTTs invest in kids’ content

    COVID-19 has led to a significant rise in children’s consumption of animated content both on TV as well as streaming platforms. And, this is resulting in more over the top (OTT) platforms adding kids' content in their portfolio. Read this story to understand better.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.