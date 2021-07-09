MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 09, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    IT heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 8 reported its June quarter numbers which were slightly below the expectations of the market. The company's profit figure stood at Rs 9,008 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2022 (Q1 FY22) against CNBC-TV18 poll's estimate of Rs 9,352 crore. Catch the highlights from its earnings here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    E-bidding for Air India's property auction is set to close
    Tomorrow:

    Following the union government's decision on July 5 to increase the cap on the capacity utilisation of domestic airlines, SpiceJet is set to add 42 new flights on its domestic and international network

    Close

  • Startup Tales

    Inside a startup’s shenanigans

    Cozo Pets aimed to become the next big startup. Top multinational investors were jostling to pump money into the pet-care company. But things began to implode less than a year after inception. Moneycontrol's M Sriram dives deep into its story in this piece.

  • Cryptocurrency

    This is Binance's promise to the world

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans on doubling its compliance team and said it will "humbly welcome more capable talents" as it faces a blizzard of global regulatory probes. Around the world, regulators are worried about criminals using cryptocurrencies as a conduit for money laundering and about investors falling victim to scams in the red-hot sector. Will it be able to meet these demands? Find out here.

  • Aviation

    To consolidate or fly? That is the question

    Airlines are bleeding and planning to raise capital to survive. Experts say airlines will have to either contract operations or resort to mergers and acquisition to become viable, but both options have pitfalls and challenges. Ashwini Phadnis outlines the unique position airlines find themselves in, here.

  • World

    The unique gift Israel's President received

    While the world continues to rage on about cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it seems to have found its way into international diplomacy. Israel's parliament has hopped on the latest trend in digital artwork and presented the country's new president with a digital copy of his father's signed oath of office from 38 years earlier. Read more about this unique gift here.

  • Tailpiece

    Team Modi's new avatar

    As many as 43 leaders were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 7. Take a look at their first day in office here.

