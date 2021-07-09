Cryptocurrency

This is Binance's promise to the world

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans on doubling its compliance team and said it will "humbly welcome more capable talents" as it faces a blizzard of global regulatory probes. Around the world, regulators are worried about criminals using cryptocurrencies as a conduit for money laundering and about investors falling victim to scams in the red-hot sector. Will it be able to meet these demands? Find out here.