MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : April 18, 2021 / 06:57 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Portfolio Talks: How to not get burnt in the stock market

    Portfolio Talks: How to not get burnt in the stock market

    If you are a first time investor, chances are you are captivated by the joys of a stock market that has risen like a phoenix, driven by seemingly rapid economic recovery in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But of course, like most things: the higher things go, the greater the fall. In this piece, Anshu Kapoor takes you through 10 tips you need to keep in mind while investing in stocks to avoid making losses.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    RTGS service will not be available due to a technical upgrades, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
    Tomorrow:

    Oppo A54 is set for launch at 12.00 pm.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Global death toll due to COVID-19 tops 30 lakh

    Deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic crossed 30 lakh on April 17, following setbacks in vaccination programmes of countries like Brazil, India and France. The number of fatalities is equivalent to the population of Ukraine's Kyiv city, Venezuela's Caracas or metropolitan Lisbon in Portugal Read this piece to know more.

  • Leadership Tales

    When technology and therapy meet

    From getting a bachelors' degree via Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, Mumbai to become the first Indian to win the humanitarian award from the American Academy of Audiology in 2012 in Boston, Devangi Dalal has come a long way. In this piece, Aekta Kapoor traces her journey thus far, as well as Dalal's undying passion to enhance the lives of the hearing-impaired using the latest technology.

  • Your Money

    Here are some things your health insurance wont cover

    The second COVID-19 wave has hit the country hard and is clearly more fierce than the first seen in 2020. Apart from the toll that it can take on our health, it can also severely dent our savings and throw all financial plans off-gear. In this piece, Preeti Kul takes you through a checklist of all things that your health insurance won't cover in case you find yourself in need of hospitalisation.

  • India

    What the COVID-19 second wave looks like up close

    It is a rare sight to see places like the Red Fort, where tens of thousands of people would normally gather, deserted. With India reporting more than 2.34 lakh new daily cases on April 17, attempts have been made to clamp down on movement to avoid the spread of the infectious disease. Take a look at how the country is tackling the pandemic here.

  • World

    Prince Philip laid to rest at St George's Chapel

    With military bands and a royal procession, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest on April 17 in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the country, the crown and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. Click here to know more about the ceremony which took place out of public view within the grounds of the Windsor Castle, a 950-year-old royal residence near London, but was shown live on television.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.