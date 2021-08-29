MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 29, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How should stock market investors manage risk?

    How should stock market investors manage risk?

    Investors many a time mistake their gambling instinct for their risk tolerance. As investors, you must spend some quality time understanding the risk in investing and marry the risk by imbibing it in your investment plan and strategy. Read the full story here to understand better.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Tokyo Paralympics: Paddler Bhavinaben Patel eyes historic gold
    Airtel Board to meet to consider fundraising options
    Tomorrow:
    Night curfew begins in Kerala

    Janmashtami festival

    Close

  • Your Money

    Financial fitness during festive season

    With the great Indian festive season ready to kick off in a few days, maintaining financial fitness is a challenging task. This is because expenses shoot up exponentially during this time, as Indian festivals are a grand affair. Most people hardly think twice before splurging to make them worthwhile. Read this story to understand how you can maintain your financial fitness this festive season.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tech Weekender

    From Apple's iPhone's dominating India's pre-owned market to Google coughing up big money to stay on Apple ecosystem, check out the top news in the world of technology this week.

  • Sports

    Tokyo Paralympics: Ranjeet Bhati fails to make a mark

    A big disappointment for India as para-athlete Ranjeet Bhati was given an X for all six of his attempts, in the Javelin final that took place on August 28. You can read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    How India achieved feat of 1.03 crore vaccination in a day

    The record feat of 1.03 crore vaccine doses on August 27 was achieved on the back of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana notching up their highest daily jab numbers, villages joining the party with 70 percent of all jabs given in rural India, and Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurgaon hitting their peak in jabs. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    The great resignation: quit or stay?

    Everyone seems to be on the verge of quitting their jobs. How to use the right technique to evaluate whether it is the right decision for you? Get all your answers in this week's Healing Space by Gayatri Jayaraman.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

