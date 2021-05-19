MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 19, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Over 250 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE

    The Indian stock market has witnessed yet another gap-up opening on the back of a positive Asian cue. Sensex is up 688.62 points or 1.39 percent at 50,269.35, and the Nifty jumping 203.10 points or 1.36 percent at 15126.30. Among the sectors, the metal, auto and oil & gas sector have added over 2 per cent each. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    New COVID-19 lockdown rules in Odisha
    COVID-19 vaccination program suspended in Gujarat due to cyclone
    Tomorrow:

    Swearing-in ceremony of LDF govt in Kerala

    Close

  • Big Story

    Havoc of Cyclone Tauktae

    With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc on Indian shores, search and rescue operations were still on till May 18 night for at least 78 people present at the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) accommodation barge ‘Papaa–305’ (P-305) in the Bombay High. Of the 260 personnel, about 182 were saved by an Indian Navy rescue team. Read the full story here.

  • Politics

    KK Shailaja dropped from Kerala's new cabinet

    In her first comments after she had been dropped from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Cabinet, former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said it was a “very good decision” to completely rejig the Kerala Cabinet. Read here to know in details what the ex-minister had to say about this decision.

  • World

    Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already facing allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields while several critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. International law prohibits targeting civilians or using indiscriminate force in civilian areas. Rockets slamming into Tel Aviv apartment blocks is a clear violation. But in Gaza, where two million people are packed into a narrow coastal strip, the situation is far murkier. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Quantum Technology: The future of computing

    In simple words, Quantum computing is based on the principles of quantum mechanics to create an efficient computation system that far exceeds what supercomputers are capable of today. But how is this different from what computers can do today? Read Rohith Bhaskar's explainer to understand how quantum technology is the future of computing.

  • Tailpiece

    Zee's bet on Salman's Radhe may not have paid off

    Media company Zee Entertainment took a chance by releasing a big-budget venture like Salman Khan's Radhe simultaneously on pay-per-view platform Zee Plex, over the top (OTT) platform ZEE5 and also in theatres worldwide. However, analyst Karan Taurani, who closely tracks the media and entertainment space and is Vice-President, Elara Capital, said that Zee's bet on Radhe has not paid off. Read here for the full story.

