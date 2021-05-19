World

Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already facing allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields while several critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. International law prohibits targeting civilians or using indiscriminate force in civilian areas. Rockets slamming into Tel Aviv apartment blocks is a clear violation. But in Gaza, where two million people are packed into a narrow coastal strip, the situation is far murkier. Read the full story here.