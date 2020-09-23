Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 07:22 AM IST
Market Buzz
SEBI forms technical committee on social stock exchange
SEBI has set-up a technical committee on the social stock exchange, which will develop a framework for onboarding profit and non-profit organisations on such bourses and prescribe disclosure requirements relating to financials and governance. This committee will be responsible for prescribing disclosure requirements relating to performance and dwell upon aspects related to social impact and social audit, a SEBI disclosure said. Read here to know more.
Big Story
Tata Sons and Mistrys to part ways
The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, the biggest minority shareholder in Tata Sons, told the Supreme Court on September 22 that, due to the impact of the ongoing litigation with the Tata’s "on livelihoods and the economy", it is necessary to exit and separate from the Tata group. Read here to know what will change in their over 70-year relationship.
Your Money
Being financial prepared for retirement
For some, early retirement may not always be what one expects it to be. There are a few people who choose to retire early while many others who do not wish to hang their boots early are actually forced to retire. Read here to know how to be prepared financially no matter the outcome.
Tech Tattle
Facebook India's MD Ajit Mohan moves Supreme Court against Delhi Assembly summons
Ajit Mohan, the vice-president and managing director of Facebook India, moved the Supreme Court against a notice issued by a Delhi Assembly committee that is looking into the social media conglomerate's failure to crack down on hate speech, stating that the matter falls within the exclusive domain of the Union government. Read here to know more.
Startup Tales
Open for Business! Well... almost
As Corporate India tries to limp into a new normal amidst a raging pandemic, unlocking offices and getting its staff to get back to their desks, it brings in its own set of challenges. Read here to know how companies are trying to ensure full adherence to COVID-19-related safety protocols as their employees return for work.
Tailpiece
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals have set a mammoth total of 217 for the Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Steve Smith. Read here to know how Chennai fared against the monumental task ahead of them.
Tailpiece
In cricket-crazy India, this football club paves the way for small businesses
While the pandemic has changed a lot of things, does it have the power to change practices and dogma? Read here to know how one football club is helping unshackle the state of lethargy brought on by unforeseen circumstances.
