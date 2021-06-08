Corporate

Who will be the new ONGC chairman?





The decision by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) to reject all the 10 candidates in the race for the post of the chairman and managing director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) may open the door for the coveted job for private-sector executives and the bureaucracy. Moneycontrol's Shine Jacob takes a look at who the potential options for the role are in this piece.