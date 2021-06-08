MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : June 08, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI tells Franklin Templeton to return over Rs 500 crore to investors

    In what appears as a landmark decision by Market Regulators Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI), it asked mutual fund manager Franklin Templeton to return Rs 500 crore to investors. This is after SEBI found serious lapses in the way Franklin Tempeton managed six debt funds in April 2020. Read all about SEBI arrived at this decision here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Supreme Court will hear Kapil Wadhawan's challenge on the NCLAT’s May 25 order.
    Tomorrow:

    External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is set to visit Kuwait, will carry a message from PM Narendra Modi.

  • Business

    Where do maximum amount of retail investors in India live?


    More than 70 million investors are now registered with the BSE based on Unique Client Code, as on June 7, 2021, recording a 39 percent increase on a year-on-year basis. So where do they mostly live? Data points towards Maharashtra, which accounts for nearly 21 percent of these registered users. Read here to know about which other states account for the retail investor population.

  • Corporate

    Who will be the new ONGC chairman?


    The decision by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) to reject all the 10 candidates in the race for the post of the chairman and managing director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) may open the door for the coveted job for private-sector executives and the bureaucracy. Moneycontrol's Shine Jacob takes a look at who the potential options for the role are in this piece. 

  • Education

    Coding and Data now part of CBSE?


    CBSE has partnered with technology major Microsoft to introduce coding in the curriculum of students of Classes VI to VIII. But how does the education board plan to execute this within its syllabus? M Saraswathy decodes everything you need to know about this recent change in this piece. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Centre issues vaccination SOPs for people flying abroad for work, studies


    The Government of India on June 7 issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 vaccination of persons who are looking to undertake international travel for educational purposes, employment opportunities, or as a part of India's contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Read all about the latest developments here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Why London opening up live gigs is inspiring artists

    The return of live music in the city that produced bands from the Rolling Stones to the Spice Girls is reigniting the creativity of some of London's many musicians and songwriters after 14 months of silence. Here's a glimpse into London's live music scene in a post-pandemic era.

