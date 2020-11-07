172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-sebi-flexicap-mf-joe-biden-donald-trump-us-elections-house-purchase-swiggy-pubg-mobile75-6081591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 07:45 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Sebi introduces Flexi-Cap MF category

    Sebi introduced Flexi- Cap Fund category, providing relief to mutual funds after issuing new rules for Multi-Cap funds in September. Read the details here.

  • Your Money

    Buy your dream home now

    Many experts have pointed out that stagnant property prices in the country are not going up anytime soon. And interest rates on home loans are also falling consistently. So, is it the best time to buy a house? Read this piece to find out.

  • Big Story

    Biden inches closer to presidency

    Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in the electoral vote tally. But, things can change as the margins are narrowing in multiple battleground states. Read here for the latest developments.

  • Global Watch

    COVID impact: WHO issues polio warning

    Both the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund have warned of a resurgence of polio and measles as the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted other health services across the world. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    PUBG Mobile fans find new alternatives

    Since the ban on PUBG Mobile, Indian gamers have been looking for alternatives. Now, thanks to the ban, some of the popular alternatives such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, and Battlelands Royale are all reporting steady growth. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Swiggy’s future strategy

    As lockdown restrictions are rolled back, food delivery startups like Swiggy says their business is back on track. But high discounting and cash burn to acquire customers at the cost of unit economics have been a challenge for many food aggregators. In this interaction, Swiggy COO talks about the company’s future strategy.

  • Tailpiece

    A cruise to nowhere

    Hundreds of passengers set sail from Singapore on a "cruise to nowhere" with safety measures in place to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, as the industry seeks to bounce back from a pandemic-induced crunch. Read here to know more about the cruise which has become a huge hit.

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine could launch before the Oxford vaccine; US records 1.2 lakh cases in a single day

