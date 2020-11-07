Sebi introduced Flexi- Cap Fund category, providing relief to mutual funds after issuing new rules for Multi-Cap funds in September. Read the details here.
Your Money
Buy your dream home now
Many experts have pointed out that stagnant property prices in the country are not going up anytime soon. And interest rates on home loans are also falling consistently. So, is it the best time to buy a house? Read this piece to find out.
Big Story
Biden inches closer to presidency
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in the electoral vote tally. But, things can change as the margins are narrowing in multiple battleground states. Read here for the latest developments.
Global Watch
COVID impact: WHO issues polio warning
Both the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund have warned of a resurgence of polio and measles as the novel coronavirus pandemic has disrupted other health services across the world. Read the details here.
Tech Tattle
PUBG Mobile fans find new alternatives
Since the ban on PUBG Mobile, Indian gamers have been looking for alternatives. Now, thanks to the ban, some of the popular alternatives such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, and Battlelands Royale are all reporting steady growth. Read here to know more.
Startup Tales
Swiggy’s future strategy
As lockdown restrictions are rolled back, food delivery startups like Swiggy says their business is back on track. But high discounting and cash burn to acquire customers at the cost of unit economics have been a challenge for many food aggregators. In this interaction, Swiggy COO talks about the company’s future strategy.
Tailpiece
A cruise to nowhere
Hundreds of passengers set sail from Singapore on a "cruise to nowhere" with safety measures in place to prevent coronavirus outbreaks, as the industry seeks to bounce back from a pandemic-induced crunch. Read here to know more about the cruise which has become a huge hit.