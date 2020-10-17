Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 07:12 AM IST
Market Watch
SEBI eyes extending currency trading hours again
SEBI has begun discussions with bourses on extending the timing for currency trading for the third time in a decade. Exchanges are saying that they are ready with technology and market infrastructure, however, one obstacle remained: convincing the RBI to go ahead with the plan. Read here to know more.
Big Story
Government tells Amazon, Flipkart to watch out
As India's two biggest e-tailers enter their biggest annual sales, the government has issued statements to ensure that they are playing by the rules. In a letter to Amazon and Flipkart, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has given them an ultimatum: explain the reason for not displaying the country of origin of the products sold within 15 days or face action. Read here to know more.
Your Money
How does faceless tax assessment work?
The COVID-19 has changed operations across a number of industries, including tax assessment. With the introduction of faceless assessment, the expectation is that it will reduce travel time and cost for the taxpayer since it will take place virtually. Read here to know all about it.
Global Watch
A promise of COVID-19 vaccine from China
According to researchers, one of China's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates - called BBIBP-CorV - turned out to be safe and elicited immune response in a small early-phase human trial. Read here to know more.
Tech Tattle
Micromax is 'In' the smartphone race
After a greater onus has been placed on Aatmanirbhar Bharat goods, Indian cellphone manufacturer Micromax has announced its comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its “In” range of smartphones. Read here to know more about the company’s re-entry in the smartphone space.
Startup Tales
Restaurant Associations and Swiggy, Zomato lock horns
The deadlock over commissions between the hotel & restaurant association FHRAI and food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy shows no signs of easing. In fact, when restaurants asked the firms to reduce the commissions levied, they claim they have been helping the industry through various other initiatives. How far are the two groups from reaching a resolution? Read here to find out.
Tailpiece
What's in a pen?
The pen, a humble instrument we have accustomed ourselves to using every day of our lives in now going through changes. Read here to know how the strained relations between India and China further pushed customers towards choosing Indian pens.
