Last Updated : September 24, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Sansera Engineering will make its Dalal Street debut

    Sansera Engineering will make its Dalal Street debut

    Auto ancillary company Sansera Engineering is expected to list on the stock exchanges with a moderate premium, given the headwinds in the auto sector and lower-than-expected subscription to its initial public offering. The Rs 1,283 crore public issue during September 14-16 was subscribed 11.47 times and garnered Rs 10,329.62 crore. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi bilateral meet
    Realme Narzo 50 series launches
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi will address UNGA

    Close

  • Big Story

    Will Joe Biden be bold enough to walk the talk on India-US ties?

    Since security cooperation is at the heart of any strategic partnership, how far the US would understand India’s concerns will be an important marker in deepening their defining partnership. In the backdrop of PM Modi's bilateral meet with President Biden, read this story to understand better.

  • Startup Tales

    LinkedIn top Startups 2021 : Indian startups making waves

    Edtech startup Unacademy has won the number one spot in the Linked 2021 25 Top Startups in India followed by B2B e-commerce platform Udaan, and fintech firm CRED. The list reflects the top 25 companies that have continued to attract investment, employees, and attention in 2021. Read this story to know the other companies that have also been featured.

  • Your Money

    Financing your child’s higher education

    Although an education loan largely consists of tuition fees, it is important to understand all the ancillary expenses that will be incurred during the tenure of the course. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Novovax, SII seek WHO emergency use nod for Covovax

    Novovax and its partner, the Serum Institute of India (SII) announced on September 23 a regulatory submission to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing of its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    All about 10 Indian beaches with the prestigious 'Blue Flag' tag

    Planning a beach vacation? These 10 beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious International ‘Blue Flag’ certificate. Take a look here.

