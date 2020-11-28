PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 07:28 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Analysts upbeat over signs of revival

    The Q2 GDP numbers came in as a big positive surprise. The Indian economy, which witnessed a contraction of 23.9 percent in the June quarter, shrank 7.5 in the September quarter. We have spoken to top analysts to find out what they think about the GDP prints and its impact on the market: Read here.

  • Your Money

    Property buying and tax sops

    Can someone who sells two residential properties to buy a bigger house claim exemption from payment of capital gains tax? The Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal recently replied in the affirmative. This report has all the details.

  • Big Story

    It’s official, India enters technical recession

    The Indian economy has entered a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of negative growth in gross domestic product (GDP). Real GDP for the September quarter contracted 7.5 percent year-on-year. Read this piece to know more about the country’s economic situation.

  • Global Watch

    Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

    Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme, was killed in an ambush near Tehran, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. Find the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tesla faces probe over safety issue

    The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had opened an investigation into around 1,150,000 Tesla vehicles over a front suspension safety issue. As many as 32 complaints involve failures that occurred during low-speed parking maneuvers, while 11 occurred while driving. Read here.

  • Startup Tales

    Fidelity’s funding to boost Nykaa

    US-based financial services giant Fidelity Management and Research has invested in beauty and makeup retailer Nykaa. Nykaa was valued at $1.2 billion earlier this year. One of India’s few profitable internet companies, Nykaa has all reasons to be excited. Find out more about the firm’s future plans here.

  • Tailpiece

    Rosalind Franklin one step closer to Mars

    The United Kingdom’s first robotic Mars rover, named after scientist Rosalind Franklin, is all set to land on the Red Planet in 2023. The rover successfully underwent parachute tests at the Oregon desert. You can read the details here.

Coronavirus Essential | 30 crore Indians to be vaccinated by July 2021; PM Modi to visit Serum Institute

