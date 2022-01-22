Startup Tales

India will have 200 unicorns by 2025: NASSCOM-Zinnov Report

Given the rate at which startup ecosystem is growing, IT industry body NASSCOM has revised its 2025 estimates. By 2025, the Indian startup ecosystem is expected to have 37,000 tech startups, and 180-200 unicorns with a cumulative valuation of $600-700 billion. Currently, the valuation stands at $320-330 billion. Read more.