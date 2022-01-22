MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 22, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    RIL Q3 net soars 38% as both energy, consumer businesses clock robust growth

    The net profit of Reliance Industries (RIL) was boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 2,836 crore from sale of its upstream shale gas assets in Eagleford in Texas, USA.
    Read more here.

    (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    ICICI Bank Q3 Results
    Karnataka lifts weekend curfew in the state
    Tomorrow:
    Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji

    Close

  • Politics

    Arvind Kejriwal is a dishonest man, I will file defamation case against him: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for the raids ahead of Punjab polls scheduled on February 20. Voting for 117 assembly seats of Punjab will take place in a single phase. Read full story here.

  • Budget 2022

    India set for modest fiscal consolidation amid slow economic recovery

    The government is expected to lower its fiscal deficit target modestly in the next financial year given the pressure its revenue sources may face and the imperative of providing a boost to the rural economy ahead of elections in five states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Read more.

  • Startup Tales

    India will have 200 unicorns by 2025: NASSCOM-Zinnov Report

    Given the rate at which startup ecosystem is growing, IT industry body NASSCOM has revised its 2025 estimates. By 2025, the Indian startup ecosystem is expected to have 37,000 tech startups, and 180-200 unicorns with a cumulative valuation of $600-700 billion. Currently, the valuation stands at $320-330 billion. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: Does this flagship killer one-up the OnePlus 9RT?

    Is this the new flagship killer of 2022? After using the device for nearly a week’s time, here is our Xiaomi 11T Pro review. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Sania Mirza announces retirement: Here's a look at her illustrious career

    Sania Mirza has been playing on the professional tour since 2003. She is a former world No.1 in doubles and has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. Take a look here.

tags #ICICI Bank #Karnataka #MC essentials #startups #Xiaomi

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.