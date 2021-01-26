MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 26, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Herd immunity in Delhi?

    On January 25, the national capital conducted its fifth iteration of the serosurvey. Results from it showed that every second person in Delhi has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. Could the national capital be close to developing herd immunity? Find out here. 

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day!
    Tomorrow:

    OnePlus Founder Carl Pei will look to launch his new venture.

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    TCS becomes world's most-valued IT firm

    Mumbai-based IT major Tata Consultancy Services surpassed the US-based IT major Accenture to become the world's most valuable IT company once again by market capitalisation on January 25. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    RBI mulls possibility of digital currency

    There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we use and interact with money. This environment has allowed for private digital currencies, virtual currencies, and cryptocurrencies to gain popularity. Read here to know why the central bank said it was examining if there was a need to introduce central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the country and, if yes, how to operationalise it.

  • India

    Farmers plan to march towards Parliament on February 1

    A day before the scheduled tractor rally, farmer unions which have been protesting against the three farm reform laws passed by the government, said they would march towards the Parliament on February 1 on foot. See full details here. 

  • The Union Budget

    DIY: Reading the Union Budget

    Every country presents their budget, but nowhere is it such a national occasion with set traditions and pageantry, as it is in India. In this piece, Arup Roychoudhury takes you through how to read the budget in the run-up to the real thing on February 1.

  • Tailpiece

    American Whiskey please!

    Jack Daniel’s is among the largest-selling imported whiskeys in India, ahead of several Scottish stalwarts. In fact, the Kentucky-based Brown Forman Corporation picked India as one of the markets for increased investment as part of its global strategy 2025. Murali K Menon breaks down all you need to know about whiskey market in India and Brown Foreman's plans for the country in this interview with  Siddharth Wadia, the head of Brown Forman for India.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Tata may team up with CSIR for Moderna vaccine launch; Could a smell test screen people for COVID-19?

