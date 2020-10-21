172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-reliance-jio-qualcomm-markets-stocks-5g-facebook-social-media-jobs-69-5990571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    12 companies that see profit growth of more than 500% over last 5 fiscal years

    For any company, an increase in profit is a sign of a healthy balance sheet. Read here to know about 12 companies whose share price has at least doubled in the last 5 years.

  • Your Money

    Have you thought about retirement?

    Well, if you haven't you might not be alone. About 51 percent of urban Indians have not made retirement plans according to a survey by PGIM India Mutual Fund. It also found that most urban Indians (about 59 percent), are allocating their income toward current expenses. Read here for the full report.

  • Big Story

    Reliance and Qualcomm team up to produce indigenous 5g tech

    In a move that will put India on a global pedestal with the likes of other large tech producers, Reliance's Jio will team up with US-firm Qualcomm to fast-track the deployment of 5G mobile internet based on homegrown technologies. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Winds of change for social media companies

    Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai announced the agency's plan to move toward new rules addressing legal liability protections that Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies have in the United States. Read here to know more about how these laws which essentially give immunity to social media companies, have been interpreted.

  • Global Watch

    Hand signals become a symbol of resistance in Thailand

    Thai protesters are learning a whole new language, developed within days. This is to coordinate efforts done by demonstrators to resist a recent government ban. Take a look at how hand signals have defined this area of Thai resistance.

  • Startup Tales

    Mama Earth fishing for a bigger cart

    Babycare and skincare products online retailer Mamaearth is in advanced discussions to raise funds that triple its valuation in barely a year. Read here to know more about its plan to seek a valuation of Rs 2,000 crore.

  • Tailpiece

    What's the secret to success while job hunting?

    As layoffs and job hunting become a concern for most in a COVID-19 world, it can be difficult to convince an employer that you are the right fit for a job. Read here to know what experts think is the key to cracking that job opportunity whenever it comes along.

