MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : February 06, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Delhi government reduces circle rates for properties by 20%

    Delhi government reduces circle rates for properties by 20%

    In a big relief for homebuyers and a major boost for the real estate sector, the Delhi government, on February 5, decided to slash circle rates for residential, commercial and industrial properties in Delhi by 20 percent flat until September 30, 2021. Find out what this means for real estate in the national capital here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events here

    Today:
    Protesting farmers' are set to carry out the chakka jam.
    Paypal will undertake a restructuring exercise, shutting down India operations.
    Tomorrow:

    Sasikala set to reach Tamil Nadu.

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the bond market?

    Indian bond yields surged to their highest in more than five months on February 4 as traders expressed their disappointment with the Reserve Bank of India for not announcing a concrete bond buyback calendar to absorb additional market borrowing. Find full details here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Blume Ventures opts to make a rare startup move

    Blume Ventures, the Mumbai-based startup investor, is preparing to raise a secondaries to replace existing investors with new ones and pump money in up to 12 businesses. M Sriram observes the implications of the move in this piece. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Robinhood eases restrictions

    Online brokerage app Robinhood has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Take a look with what is happening with the app.

  • Economy

    Is bad news coming for HDFC Bank?

    The COVID-19 pandemic  presented unprecedented challenges to the Indian banking sector. Most lender responded promptly by hiking their provisions on COVID-19 to guard against a likely spike in bad loans. As for HDFC - the country’s largest private lender, it said that it did not expect the NPAs (non-performing assets) in its wholesale division to worsen. Take a look at this full interview with Rahul Shukla, HDFC Bank’s Group Head, Wholesale Banking, to know why he does not expect “a lot of bad news coming” in the industry.

  • Coronavirus Check

    What is the reason behind India's sharp decline in COVID-19 cases?

    With its 1.3 billion population, India has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections.  Now, new cases and deaths have fallen sharply in recent weeks. In fact, this week, new daily infections were the lowest in eight months, while deaths fell below 100 -- the smallest single-day total since May. Take a look at what might have led the drop in the number of cases in the country.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.