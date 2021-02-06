Coronavirus Check

What is the reason behind India's sharp decline in COVID-19 cases?

With its 1.3 billion population, India has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections. Now, new cases and deaths have fallen sharply in recent weeks. In fact, this week, new daily infections were the lowest in eight months, while deaths fell below 100 -- the smallest single-day total since May. Take a look at what might have led the drop in the number of cases in the country.