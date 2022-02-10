MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 10, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      RBI MPC Meet : Accommodative, neutral and hawkish stances in RBI monetary policy

      The rate-setting panel indicates its broader policy approach by guiding the markets with policy stances. As the MPC Meet's decision will be out on February 10. Read this story try to understand what are those terms and what do each of these stances convey.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      UP Elections Phase 1 Polling
      S Jaishankar to visit Australia
      Tomorrow:

      YES Bank board’s capital raising committee to meet

      Close

    • Market Buzz

      How to evaluate insurance company stocks ahead of LIC IPO

      Valuing the insurance business is an especially complex affair. Understanding of the terms and parameters is still evolving, as there are only six listed insurance companies in India. Here's a simple-to-understand guide on some of the key parameters for policyholders opening maiden demat accounts to invest in the LIC IPO.

    • Business

      Network 18 Exclusive: Funding for BPCL deal will never happen from Vedanta, says Anil Agarwal

      Funding for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will never come from Vedanta if the deal happens, founder and chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 on February 9. The government had in November 2019 cleared the sale of its 52.98 percent stake in the state-owned oil marketing company. Read more here.

    • Politics

      Punjab Elections | The Sidhu-Channi peace could be temporary. Here’s why

      In the run-up to the February 6 announcement, Navjot Singh Sidhu upped the ante by questioning the authority of the Congress high command and attacking Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. However, hours before the announcement, Sidhu said he would abide by the high command's decision. Read more.

    • Cryptic Crypto

      The Bitfinex Crypto Heist: All you need to know about the scamster couple

      The modus operandi was simple, per the prosecutors. This included opening accounts under false aliases, moving stolen funds in small sums but in a high volume of transactions to escape detection. To automate these transactions, computers were employed with the funds spread across numerous virtual currency exchanges. All of these illegal activities were obscured under the veil of US business accounts of their startups. Read more.

    • Tailpiece

      What happens when brands become spammers?

      Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), real estate and telecom are the traditional culprits who have encouraged and sustained bad practices and given telemarketing a bad name. Read more.

    tags #Assembly Elections 2022 #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #UP Elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.