Last Updated : April 08, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    What did Monetary Policy Committee decide?

    The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on April 7, unanimously voted for holding the interest rates and kept the accommodative stance, as well as liquidity flow, intact to support economic growth. Read here to know what experts think about this decision.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.
    Tomorrow:

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Macrotech Developers, one of the largest real estate company in India is set to close.

  • Big Story

    'Mismanagement' of COVID-19

    Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he was alarmed by the fact that many state governments failed to take appropriate response measures and apply the lessons that the nation had learned over the past year of handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read here to know which states the minister was most critical of when it came to their management of the pandemic and vaccination programmes.

  • Business

    Are you ready for water-taxis?

    If you are in Mumbai, you may soon find yourself using water taxis as a commute. Following the launch of  launch of a roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cum passenger ferry service, also called 'RoPax', between Mumbai and Mandwa near Alibaug in 2020, Mumbai is soon set to include water taxis on 12 routes by May and RoPax ferries by December this year. Find full details here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Workplace vaccinations allowed from April 11

    The Central government announced in its new notification on April 7 that it would allow COVID-19 vaccination sessions at workplaces with 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries from April 11. Here is everything you need to know about the decision.

  • Startup Tales

    Groww raises $83 million, officially enters unicorn club

    Investment platform Groww has raised $83 million in its Series D funding, in a round led by Tiger Global, with existing investors such as Sequoia India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, and Propel Venture Partners also participating in the round. Read here to know more about this firm that joins four other startups which entered into the illustrious unicorn club this week.

  • Tailpiece

    Mukesh Ambani richest man in Asia


    As per Forbes’ 35th annual list, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has dethroned Alibaba founder Jack Ma to become the richest man in Asia. Check the list here. 
    Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

