Last Updated : October 09, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Key takeaways from announcements made by Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The monetary policy committee (MPC), on October 8, kept the key lending rate, the repo rate, unchanged at 4 percent and retained the monetary stance as ‘accommodative’. Read more.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to visit India
    Tomorrow:

    UPSC civil services prelims 2021

    Close

  • Big story

    Tata wins Air India bid, ending 68 years of government control

    Maharaja flies back into Tata fold. Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India expected to make Tata Group strong aviation player. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 50 lakh doses administered on October 7

    On the 265th day of the vaccination drive, 28.02 lakh individuals received their first shot and 22.15 lakh their second dose. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus 9 RT launch date confirmed, to feature 50MP triple-camera setup

    As per the leaked details, OnePlus 9RT price will be set between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. Read more.

  • Auto

    The Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz S-Class is here

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class which was launched as a completely built unit got a massive price drop thanks to Mercedes-Benz India announcing that it will be assembling the car locally. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    'The Billion Dollar Code' is a modern-day David and Goliath story

    Two videos, side by side, give us a birds' eye view. One video is made by a gigantic corporation and the other by an artist and hacker duo years before the big guys made it. Read more.

