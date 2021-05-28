Tech Tattle

WhatsApp vs The Indian Government

Whatsapp approached the Delhi High Court on India's new IT rules, saying the provision for tracing messages can be seen as an invasion of privacy. The company also said that the government had exceeded its legal powers by actioning rules that would require it break its 'end-to-end encryption' on text messages. Here's everything you need to know about the tussle between Whatsapp and the government and the new IT rules.