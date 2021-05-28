MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 28, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Big Bull on his stock picks, IPO plans and more

    Big Bull on his stock picks, IPO plans and more

    In a chat with Moneycontrol's Nisha Podar, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, aka, the 'Big Bull' of the Indian stock market weighed in on the equities market, his stock picks, his investment in Zydus Animal Health and Investments and more. You can read the full interview here.

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021

    GST Council Meet

    RBI's annual report is here

    What can we expect from GST Council Meet?

    GST Council’s meeting on May 28 can consider total tax exemption for medical supplies needed for combating COVID-19, and may also discuss tax tweaks to help sectors that have been hit hard by the second wave as well as compensation for states, experts say. Read the full story here.

    WhatsApp vs The Indian Government

    Whatsapp approached the Delhi High Court on India's new IT rules, saying the provision for tracing messages can be seen as an invasion of privacy. The company also said that the government had exceeded its legal powers by actioning rules that would require it break its 'end-to-end encryption' on text messages. Here's everything you need to know about the tussle between Whatsapp and the government and the new IT rules.

    Zydus Cadila to seek emergency use approval for its vaccine

    Zydus Cadila said it is planning to seek emergency use approval from DCGI for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D in the next two weeks. The company has indicated that the efficacy data will be based on 158 events of COVID-19 from its Phase-3 trial. Read the full story here.

    Did you watch the Friends reunion?

    The much-awaited Friends: The Reunion is now available for streaming on Zee 5. Amit Goenka - President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE said that the platform has amassed over one million views across India, on its premiere day. Here's everything you need to know about Zee's growing presence in the OTT market.

