Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Watch

    Who's got Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's eye?

    Who's got Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's eye?

    Indian big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought four crore shares of Tata Motors in the September quarter of FY21, stock exchange data revealed. Read here to know more about how it has performed in light of this news.

  • Big Story

    Centre gives truce, will borrow to give to states

    Taking a turn from its original stance, the Centre has now decided it will borrow the estimated revenue shortfall of Rs 1.1 lakh crore (assuming all states join) in appropriate tranches under a special window. Read here to know more about what led to this decision.

  • Your Money

    What are the best education loan available?

    Looking for the right education loans to support your child's education can become quite the task. If you are keeping an eye for what's out there, take a look at 10 banks offering the cheapest education loans.

  • Global Watch

    BTS' manager Big Hit debuts IPO

    The manager of Korean pop sensations debuted at more than double of its initial public offering price on October 14. Read here to know more about this IPO which opened at 270,000 won compared with an IPO price of 135,000 won per share on Korean bonuses.

  • Tech Tattle

    Despacito takes over the YouTube world

    Despacito, the award-winning song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee that was released in January 2017, has become the most-viewed song on YouTube. Read here to know how it broke the record previously held by Justin Bieber's pop single Baby.

  • Coronavirus Update

    Apollo hospitals ready to administer COVID-19 vaccine

    On October 15, Apollo Hospitals said it was gearing up its network of pharmacies, clinics and hospitals to deliver one million COVID-19 vaccines per day. Read here to know more about its plan to administer the vaccine via its web of 19 medicine supply hubs with cold chain facilities, 70 hospitals, 400 plus clinics, 500 corporate health centers, 4000 pharmacies alongside its omni-channel digital platform Apollo 24|7.

  • Women's Rights

    Women have right to stay at in-laws’ house: SC

    In a big win for married women who are mistreated or tortured at their in-laws’, the top court has observed that the wife would have the right to claim the “shared household” of the joint family under the Domestic Violence Act. Read here to know more. 

