Your Money

How to close your EPF account?





An EPF account cannot be opened and closed like a normal Bank account. It can be closed only the employee is no more (Dead), or when the employee has left the job with the employer. And now with UAN being issued for all the employees it very difficult to close EPF accounts as every new employer will ask for the UAN from your previous employer as it’s being made mandatory. Read here to know all about how to close your EPF account.