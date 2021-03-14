English
Last Updated : March 14, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Brokerages raise target for five stocks

    Amidst the volatility, the markets ended higher in the last week. Nifty50 tracked positive global cues, holding above 15,000 level.  The BSE Sensex jumped 386.76 points or 0.7 percent to close at 50,792.08 and while the Nifty rose 92.85 points or 0.6 percent to finish at 15,030.95. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1127.82 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,238.89 crore. Read here to know which stocks target price was raised by foreign brokerages.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    West Bengal's TMC releases its party manifesto
    Amit Shah addresses two rallies in Assam
    Tomorrow:

    The nationwide strike called by bank employees to protest privatization of PSUs

  • Big Story

    Quad Summit 2021


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga came together in a first-ever summit of the four-nation Quad. The leaders finalised a landmark initiative under which huge investments will be made in India. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Instagram reels on Whatsapp?


    You may soon be able to watch Instagram reels on Whatsapp. The company is currently working on the feature and is expected to roll it out later this year. Although much information isn't available yet, this move is yet another step by Facebook in unifying it's major social media apps- Instagram, Whatsapp & Facebook. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    How to close your EPF account?


    An EPF account cannot be opened and closed like a normal Bank account. It can be closed only the employee is no more (Dead), or when the employee has left the job with the employer. And now with UAN being issued for all the employees it very difficult to close EPF accounts as every new employer will ask for the UAN from your previous employer as it’s being made mandatory. Read here to know all about how to close your EPF account.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Concerns over vaccine


    Many European nations have suspended Oxford Astra Zeneca's Covishield over reports of dangerous blood clots being caused in some people. Hence India has now decided to evaluate all serious adverse events post-vaccination to determine the causality aspects of Covishield and Covaxin. Till March 12, India has reported 234 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs), including 71 deaths, for both vaccines. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Meghan's Story- Courageous or Crafty?

    Since Meghan Markel's interview with Oprah Winfrey has been out, it has made the world take two sides- pro-Meghan on pro-British Royal Family. By picking up two flammable phrases – race and mental health – she just might be trying to force-fit her experiences, however real, to relevant issues of the day though. Evangelical or opportunistic, the world media is undecided. Read this piece to maybe decide which side do you stand with.

