MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 06, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Suhail Sameer continues to be CEO, board member of BharatPe: co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

      BharatPe's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani expressed his support for Suhail Sameer even as the other co-founder and former CEO Ashneer Grover has withdrawn his nomination, the company said on February 5.

      "I have neither given my consent nor sought the removal of Suhail Sameer from the board of BharatPe and fully support his continuance on the board," Nakrani said in a statement. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Grover said he had written to the board withdrawing his nomination as he had lost confidence in Sameer. Read more.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Sri Lanka's foreign minister to visit India
      Goa Polls: BJP will release manifesto
      Punjab Polls: Rahul Gandhi likely to announce CM face
      Tomorrow:

      All schools in Delhi will reopen

      Close

    • Politics

      Goa elections 2022 | Amit Palekar: “Goa is a paradise lost, we will regain that paradise through honesty”

      Lawyer-cum-activist Amit Palekar joined the Aam Aadmi Party in October 2021, and soon after was propped up as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. Read what he has to say here.

    • Your Money

      Stocks vs Mutual Funds: What should you choose?

      To simply put, if you are investing in stocks, you are responsible for your picks. On the other hand, if you invest in mutual funds, the fund manager takes this call on your behalf. You need to be mindful of certain crucial factors before choosing either asset class to achieve your goals. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

      Joe Rogan Spotify controversy continues, best year for iPhones in India, MSI brings 12th Gen gaming laptops, and more.

    • Sports

      India's 1000th ODI: How World Cup 1987 changed the business of cricket

      N.K.P. Salve was refused two extra tickets at World Cup 1983. He went on to help India win the rights to host the 1987 edition, and ODI as a format and Indian cricket grew manifold. Read here.

    • Tailpiece

      Healing Space | Are your colleagues earning more than you?

      We’ve always been taught not to compare salaries or speak of compensation. Why is it we comply? Why we are better off comparing salaries or fees. Read here.

    tags #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Congress #Goa #MC essentials #Punjab #Rahul Gandhi #salary

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.