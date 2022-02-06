Big Story

Suhail Sameer continues to be CEO, board member of BharatPe: co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

BharatPe's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani expressed his support for Suhail Sameer even as the other co-founder and former CEO Ashneer Grover has withdrawn his nomination, the company said on February 5.

"I have neither given my consent nor sought the removal of Suhail Sameer from the board of BharatPe and fully support his continuance on the board," Nakrani said in a statement. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Grover said he had written to the board withdrawing his nomination as he had lost confidence in Sameer. Read more.