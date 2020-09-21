172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-psbs-markets-china-air-india-bandra-sbi-yono-paytm-google-61-5863211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:31 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting stories to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Which stocks have caught the investor's eye?

    Which stocks have caught the investor's eye?

    An analysis of data showed six companies from the BSE universe (ex-banking and financial firms) clocked robust and consistent sales growth during the FY16-FY20 period. Net sales of these companies increased at least 100 percent over these financial years. Take a look at how they've performed.

  • Big Story

    Public Sector Banks revealed to engage in frauds worh

  • Your Money

    Why is SBI asking its customers to use YONO?

    While India's largest decided to overhaul its UPI platform for better customer experience, SBI urged its customers to use its own platform YONO instead. Here's why. 

  • Global Watch

    This is why China halted Air India flights

    Hong Kong has suspended Air India from operating flights to its airport till October 3, after passengers travelling with the airline reported COVID-19 positive. Read here to know more. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Paytm says it was forced to comply with Google Mandate

    Shortly after being taken off Google's Play Store for violating its rules for gambling and being restores shortly thereafter, the digital payment app Paytm says it was forced to comply with Google's mandate. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Centre okays overseas listing for startups

    The government has finally allowed Indian companies to list abroad before listing in India. Read here to know how this will help enable dozens of loss-making domestic startups to opt for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Tailpiece

    How Bandra is fighting for a spot in real estate history

    Mumbai’s best success story of the last decade, Bandra is up against the coronavirus that threatens to alter the dynamics of city living. Read here to know how it's spot in real estate in history.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz podcast | Toyota eats humble pie; online sales to see a fruitful festive season; Why you may see more ads during IPL this year

Corporate Buzz podcast | Toyota eats humble pie; online sales to see a fruitful festive season; Why you may see more ads during IPL this year

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.