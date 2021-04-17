MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 17, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market ends flat, what should you do as an investor?

    The S&P BSE Sensex closed flat with a positive bias on April 16, but bulls failed to hold on to the momentum and closed 1.5 percent lower for the week ended April 16. The Nifty50 managed a close above 14,600. Find out what you should do on April 19 (Monday) when the markets open, here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Fifth phase of voting in West Bengal.
    Weekend curfew comes into force in Delhi.
    Tomorrow:

    RTGS service will remain unavailable.

  • Big Story

    Nirav Modi's extradition

    Nirav Modi is another step closer to his extradition to India. The United Kingdom's Home Secretary Priti Patel approved his extradition. However, Nirav Modi still has the option of challenging his extradition in a higher court. He now has 14 days to make an application for leave to appeal to the higher court. Click here to know more.

  • World

    Prince Philip's funeral

    Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away at the age of 99 on April 9. His funeral will be held today at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It will be a ceremonial royal funeral, rather than a state funeral, with most of the details in keeping with Prince Philip's personal wishes. Read this for all the details.

  • Auto

    Defective impellers

    Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced on April 16 that it has expanded its campaign to voluntarily replace fuel pump in 77,954 units of select models in India. “The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting,” HCIL said in a statement. Read this to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    With 19,486 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reports highest one-day spike

    Delhi added 19,486 new COVID-19 cases on April 16 -- the highest single-day spike the national capital has recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic. Delhi also reported 141 COVID-19 deaths in the 24-hour period. Know more here.

  • In-Depth

    Will Natanz attack trigger Iran-Israel war, derail 2015 nuclear deal resurrection?

    The attack at Natanz, months after the Iranian nuclear programme chief's assassination, comes as a major setback for the country's security establishment. Speculations are rife that it may derail the ongoing nuclear deal negotiations while putting Tehran and Tel Aviv on a collision path. Read this in-depth piece to know more.

