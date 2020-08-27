172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-pnb-yes-bank-google-byjus-5760601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 06:59 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    Punjab National banks gains on $3.2 million recovery tranche

    After receiving their first tranche recoveries of $3.2 million, the stock of Punjab National Bank gained a percent in morning trade on August 26. Read here to know why the stock performed well.

  • Big Story

    Yes Bank looking into allegations suggesting misselling of AT1 bonds by Executives

    Just four months into the new job and Kumar has already guided the private lender past the most critical phase. Read here to know how it has set out on a fresh course to get back in the competition with much stronger rivals with Prashant Kumar at the helm.

  • Your Money

    The starters' guide in investment for millennial

    Many new investors have been investing in equity markets. From a figure of around 98 lakh active accounts with 15 of India’s largest stock brokerages in January this year, the number rose to 1.28 crore by the end of July. Here's what you need to know if you're looking to invest this time around

  • Global Watch

    French Minister backs topless women?

    France's interior minister Gérald Darmanin came to the defence of three women who were told to cover up while sunbathing by the police. This came after the police approached these women following complaints made by a family, who was also present on the beach. Read here to know why he stood against the move.

  • Tech Tattle

    Ex-Google employees set up prep school

    Google decided to set up Xoogler School to teach students or fresh graduates soft skills to navigate the rapidly changing world of technology. Read here to know how they plan to help aspiring techies tide over the economic and job crisis brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Startup Tails

    Byju's raises $122 million from DST Global

    Byju’s, India’s largest online education platform, has raised $122 million from DST Global at a valuation of $10 billion, according to regulatory filings. Read here to know more about what this means for the edutech platform.

  • Tailpiece

    The World's Fastest Human Computer: is an Indian?

    Meet Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash. He's a 20-year-old from Hyderabad who just won the Mental Calculation World Championship, bagging India's first-ever gold at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) that was held recently in London. Read here to know how he managed this feat.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Will NEET, JEE get postponed?; Australian vaccine found effective against infection, says report

Coronavirus Essential | Will NEET, JEE get postponed?; Australian vaccine found effective against infection, says report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.