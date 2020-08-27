Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 06:59 AM IST
Markets Watch
Punjab National banks gains on $3.2 million recovery tranche
After receiving their first tranche recoveries of $3.2 million, the stock of Punjab National Bank gained a percent in morning trade on August 26. Read here to know why the stock performed well.
Big Story
Yes Bank looking into allegations suggesting misselling of AT1 bonds by Executives
Just four months into the new job and Kumar has already guided the private lender past the most critical phase. Read here to know how it has set out on a fresh course to get back in the competition with much stronger rivals with Prashant Kumar at the helm.
Your Money
The starters' guide in investment for millennial
Many new investors have been investing in equity markets. From a figure of around 98 lakh active accounts with 15 of India’s largest stock brokerages in January this year, the number rose to 1.28 crore by the end of July. Here's what you need to know if you're looking to invest this time around
Global Watch
French Minister backs topless women?
France's interior minister Gérald Darmanin came to the defence of three women who were told to cover up while sunbathing by the police. This came after the police approached these women following complaints made by a family, who was also present on the beach. Read here to know why he stood against the move.
Tech Tattle
Ex-Google employees set up prep school
Google decided to set up Xoogler School to teach students or fresh graduates soft skills to navigate the rapidly changing world of technology. Read here to know how they plan to help aspiring techies tide over the economic and job crisis brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.
Startup Tails
Byju's raises $122 million from DST Global
Byju’s, India’s largest online education platform, has raised $122 million from DST Global at a valuation of $10 billion, according to regulatory filings. Read here to know more about what this means for the edutech platform.
Tailpiece
The World's Fastest Human Computer: is an Indian?
Meet Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash. He's a 20-year-old from Hyderabad who just won the Mental Calculation World Championship, bagging India's first-ever gold at the Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) that was held recently in London. Read here to know how he managed this feat.
