Last Updated : June 20, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    PMC Bank depositors ask when will they get their money back

    PMC Bank depositors ask when will they get their money back

    RBI's announcement to give an SFB licence to Centrum Financial Services to take over crisis-ridden PMC Bank has come as a relief to the co-operative bank's depositors. But they are worried about the lack of clarity on a clear time frame to get their money back. You can read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    SBI's internet banking services will remain unavailable between 01:00 hrs and 01:40 hrs.
    Telangana lockdown lifted from today
    Fathers Day 2021
    Tomorrow:
    International Yoga Day

    Indian Railways will resume 50 special train services

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    10 IT stocks on Sharekhan's buying list

    Sharekhan expects spending on digital transformation and cloud technologies by companies will remain strong in FY22 on the back of the emergence of new business models, investments in the enhancement of customer experiences, core modernisation, and efficiency initiatives. You can read this story to find out the top picks from the IT stocks by Sharekhan.

  • Sports

    Euro 2020: Hungary draw 1-1 against France

    Hungary and France draw 1-1 after Fiola and Griezmann got on the scoresheet. France was the dominant side but was left to rue their missed chances. Read the full story here.

  • In Depth

    K-pop and Korean Business Fortunes

    Korean music and drama found a place among the Indian audience in early 2000s. However, the first time most Indians became familiar with K-pop was in the summer of 2012, when Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ became a viral hit. Read this In-Depth analysis by Somya Lohia to understand the popularity of K-pop in India, its influence on youth and the opportunities it has spawned both in India and Korea.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Third wave could hit us in another 6-8 weeks

    Chief of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Dr Randeep Guleria, said the third wave of COVID-19 could hit India in the next "six to eight weeks." Noting that the virus causing SARS-CoV-2 infection is still mutating, Dr Guleria claimed that a third wave of the pandemic is "inevitable". Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Milkha Singh: A superhero in real life

    Flying Sikh Milkha Singh was cremated in Chandigarh on June 19, 2021, with full state honours. Read this tribute by Nikhil Naz who writes how Milkha Singh's legacy will live on in the many legends and stories about him.

