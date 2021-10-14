MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 14, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    PM Narendra Modi launches PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

    PM Narendra Modi launches PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

    Launching the Gati Shakti initiative, PM Modi said that - due to the wide gap between macro planning and micro implementation, problems of lack of coordination, lack of advance information - thinking and working in silos were leading to hampered construction and wastage of budget. Read this explainer to understand why the initiative is crucial for infrastructure push.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Schools reopen in Leh for Classes 9 to 12
    Tomorrow:

    Dussehra festival

    Close

  • Corporate Buzz

    Invesco response to Zee claim highlights corporate governance issues: Experts

    The response of one of Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ top investors regarding its role in a potential deal with Reliance Industries has once again turned the spotlight on corporate governance issues at the media company, legal experts said. Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Instagram tests new feature that will notify users of outages

    Instagram is testing a new feature that will notify users in case of an outage in services. The move comes after recent instances of outages on social media platforms. Read full story here.

  • Your Money

    These banks and HFCs offer the cheapest home loans for non-salaried borrowers

    With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holding policy rates and banks offering concessional rates, the non-salaried class enjoy lower interest rates at present. These are the banks and HFCs that offer the lowest interest rates to non-salaried borrowers. Read this story to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Indian government removes curbs on UK nationals arriving in India

    Reciprocal travel curbs that were issued by the Centre for travellers arriving from the United Kingdom has now been withdrawn by the government. Guidelines which were issued on February 17 will now be applicable for all UK nationals travelling to India. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Amitabh Bachchan & Kamala Pasand, SRK & Byju’s: A season of brand dissociations

    While Shah Rukh Khan and Byju's seem to be 'on a break', Amitabh Bachchan has broken up with Kamala Pasand he endorsed. Here is why celebrity-brand matches must be made more carefully.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

