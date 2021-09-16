MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : September 16, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    These 8 auto stocks to be benefited by PLI scheme

    These 8 auto stocks to be benefited by PLI scheme

    Cabinet nod for Rs 26,058 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is expected to be largely beneficial for auto ancillary stocks and is also a part of the government's motive to create India a manufacturing hub and job opportunities, say experts who are bullish on these stocks. The Nifty Auto index gained 0.86 percent as Tube Investments, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries and Bajaj Auto gained 1-3.6 percent. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Fairs, exhibitions in Delhi to be allowed from today
    PM Modi will inaugurate Defence Enclave
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi will virtually lead 21st SCO Summit

    Close

  • Telecom

    Four-year moratorium on AGR dues offers relief for telcos and banks. What should investors do?

    The four-year moratorium on payment of adjusted gross revenue dues as part of the government’s measures to address the liquidity requirements of telecom companies offers big savings in terms of cash flow for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, experts said. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple Review: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 & New iPad

    Apple’s September event had all its fans excited for the new iPhone series which will be available for the users from September 24. Watch this video for the top highlights from the event and key details of new iPhone 13, iPad and Watch Series 7.

  • MC Exclusive

    Zee Entertainment: Essel Group may rely on white knight, shareholder votes to combat Invesco

    Invesco’s demand for an EGM for the removal of Punit Goenka as a Director at Zee Entertainment and re-constitution of the board is likely to open a war between the activist investor and promoter Essel Group. Read this exclusive story to understand  Essel Group’s possible strategy in this Game Of Thrones.

  • Startup Tales

    Gaming startup MPL joins unicorn club

    Esports and skill gaming app Mobile Premier League (MPL) has become India's latest startup unicorn, raising funds at a $2.3 billion valuation in Series E financing. The investment round was led by Legatum Capital with participation from existing investors including Sequoia, SIG,RTP Global, Go-Ventures, Moore Strategic Ventures, Play Ventures, Base Partners, Telstra Ventures, and Founders Circle Capital. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Kim Kardashian's MET Gala outfit: Costume or fashion?

    According to fashion designers, Kim Kardashian made a strong statement to express a desire for privacy in these overexposed times through her Met Gala Outfit. You can read the full story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India's inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

