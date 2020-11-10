The world financial markets were hoping for a change in guard, to Democrats, in anticipation of more business-friendly and pro-globalisation policies. Will this optimism around favourable results spill into other global markets? Find out in this piece by Vinod Nair.
Big Story
A potential coronavirus vaccine on the horizon
US drug major Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech have pleasantly surprised the world on November 9 by announcing that their potential COVID-19 vaccine was found to be more than 90 percent effective in tackling the novel coronavirus. Find all the details here.
Your Money
This Diwali, choose to declutter and consolidate your mutual funds
Too many mutual fund schemes lead to duplication in sectors and companies. Which is why it is important to take the time out and access what investments you really need. Find out how you can organise your mutual fund investments better in this piece by Rishad Manekia.
Global Watch
President-Elect Joe Biden reveals COVID-19 task force
US President-elect Joe Biden, on November 9, unveiled a 13-member coronavirus task force. Read here to know more about this team that will lead his administration's response to the pandemic.
Tech Tattle
Huawei pulls trigger on Honour
Chinese multinational tech company Huawei may have decided to pull the plug on the sale of its sub-brand Honor. Chinese media outlets claim that a deal has been reached with a newly-established, state-owned joint venture and it is in its final stages. Check full details here.
Startup Tales
When food startups and neutraceuticals meet
As consumers grow increasingly aware of the nutritional value of the food they consume, startups like Swiggy and Big Basket have started to take notice. In this Moneycontrol Exclusive, peer into why they are looking at venturing into the heavy-duty nutraceutical segment by means of acquisitions and independent product launches.
Tailpiece
K K Shailaja is part of Vogue India's 'Women of 2020'
Kerala's Health Minister K K Shailaja featured on the cover of its 'Women of 2020' special edition. Read here to know more about Shailaja, who is hailed as ‘The Coronavirus Slayer'.