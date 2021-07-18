MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 18, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    10 things to know about Paytm's IPO

    One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds via IPO. From company profile and objects of issues to growth strategies, here's everything you need to know about India's largest IPO.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Kerala government eases COVID-19 rules from July 18 to July 20
    IMD issues warning of heavy rains for Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka
    Tomorrow:

    Monsoon session of parliament begins

  • Economy

    HDFC Bank Chairman expects India's economy to grow at 'fair clip' in the near term


    HDFC Bank's Chairman Atanu Chakraborty said the Indian economy is expected to recover from the COVID impact aided by the progress in the vaccination programme. "As, number of active cases come down and vaccination gathers pace, we estimate India’s economy to grow at a fair clip in near and medium-term," Atanu Chakraborty said at the bank's AGM. This is Chakraborty's first AGM as HDFC Bank Chairman. Read the full story here.

  • Real Estate

    Indians don't buy property during monsoons?


    In India, home buying sentiment is low during the monsoons, so much so that the economic rationale of demand and supply and logistical issues do not hold water. There are multiple factors why home sales are subdued during the monsoon. You can find them out by reading the story here.

  • Sports

    Top 10 Indian medal hopes at Tokyo 2020


    India fields a 125-member squad at the Tokyo Olympics, where they will look to better their best Olympic record of six medals from the 2012 London Olympics. From PV Sindhu to Bajrang Punia, here are India’s best medal hopes.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Third wave could hit us by August end


    Professor Samiran Panda, a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) warns that the third wave of COVID-19 will hit India around August-end, where the country will see almost 1 lakh cases every single day. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    What are weddings in a pandemic like?

    A lot goes into wedding preparations in India. So a lot had to change for weddings during the pandemic. Here's a peek into how the $50 billion wedding industry has adapted.

