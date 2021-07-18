Economy

HDFC Bank Chairman expects India's economy to grow at 'fair clip' in the near term





HDFC Bank's Chairman Atanu Chakraborty said the Indian economy is expected to recover from the COVID impact aided by the progress in the vaccination programme. "As, number of active cases come down and vaccination gathers pace, we estimate India’s economy to grow at a fair clip in near and medium-term," Atanu Chakraborty said at the bank's AGM. This is Chakraborty's first AGM as HDFC Bank Chairman. Read the full story here.