Market Buzz

It's official: Paytm's Rs 18,300-crore IPO to open on November 8

Mobile payments firm Paytm is all set for its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering, which will happen between November 8 and 10 at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150, the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus issued on October 27. This is touted to be India’s largest market debut, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which had raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago. Read full story here.