you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 28, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    It's official: Paytm's Rs 18,300-crore IPO to open on November 8

    Mobile payments firm Paytm is all set for its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offering, which will happen between November 8 and 10 at a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150, the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus issued on October 27. This is touted to be India’s largest market debut, a record that was previously held by Coal India, which had raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago. Read full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Nykaa's IPO opens
    Raipur to host National Tribal Dance Festival
    Tomorrow:
    Moderate rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

    Fino Payments Bank IPO opens

    Close

  • Big Story

    COP26 Preview | Nations meet to act on climate amidst COVID-19 rupture

    Starting October 31, heads of states will meet for the 26th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, or COP26, as it is better known.  The two-week annual summit was originally due to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Read more on this story here.

  • Business

    ITC Q2 Result | Profit comes in at Rs 3,697 crore, revenue at Rs 13,553 crore

    ITC Ltd has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs. 3,697 crore for the quarter, increasing by 14 percent from Rs 3,253 crore reported in the same quarter last year and by 23 percent from Rs. 3,013 crore in June-21 quarter. Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Snapchat crosses 100 million users mark in India

    Snap Inc said on October 27 that it reached a milestone of 100 million monthly active Snapchat users in India, which had emerged as a key market for the company's international localisation strategy. Read more here.

  • Auto

    The all-new Range Rover has been revealed

    An all-new Range Rover is always a huge deal in the car world. The Rangie – essentially the first citizen in the world of SUVs and Land Rovers in general – has evolved from a marshland conquering, pheasant-shooting accomplice to an all-terrain conquering ultra-lux limousine. Here's everything you need to know about the new model.

  • Tailpiece

    'Squid Game' doll makes an appearance at Seoul park

    An imitation of a giant doll featuring in South Korean survival drama 'Squid Game' was launched this week at a Seoul park, giving fans and curious onlookers a chance to experience a bit of what it feels like being on Netflix’s mega hit show. Take a look here.

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

