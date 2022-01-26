MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 26, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Why is the market worried? Here are the real reasons

    The sharp correction in equity prices is nothing unusual. In fact, it has been a regular feature of the markets ever since the advent of equity trading. However, in modern times this volatility assumes a wider socio-economic significance because the markets have become increasingly democratic. The access to the market is no longer confined to an elite section of the society. Investors in listed equities now come from all walks of life – from young college students to old pensioners and from top metros to the poorest districts of the country. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Republic Day 2022
    Tomorrow:
    Air India to be transferred to Tata Group

    Adani Wilmar IPO opens

  • Big Story

    Padma Awards 2022 | Nadella, Pichai get Padma Bhushan; late General Bipin Rawat awarded Padma Vibhushan

    Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, President Ram Nath Kovind on January 25 announced the names of Padma award winners. While India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan -- India’s second-highest civilian award -- posthumously, Bharat Biotech’s (maker of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin) Chairman Krishna Ella and his wife and co-founder of the firm Suchitra Ella will be awarded the Padma Bhushan. Read more.

  • Economy

    IMF hikes India FY23 GDP growth forecast by 50 bps to 9%

    The multilateral agency expects an improvement in India's credit growth, which would boost consumption and investment. The upward revision in the growth forecast is also on the back of better-than-expected performance by India's financial sector. Read more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India

    Micromax In Note 2, Realme Narzo 30, Redmi Note 10 and more-

    here are some of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 that you can currently buy in India.

  • Auto

    Bhavish Aggarwal tweets Ola electric car design render a day after $200-million fund-raise

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, on January 25, tweeted an image hinting at the launch of the company’s electric car. The image came a day after its green vehicle subsidiary mopped up $200 million at a valuation of $5 billion. Read more.

  • Tailpiece

    73rd Republic Day | Watch these Bollywood movies to rekindle patriotic fervour

    India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. The day cherishes the ideals which formed the basis of the Indian Constitution. Republic Day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. After enjoying the grand parade featuring the tableaux of Indian states, you can watch these patriotic movies.

